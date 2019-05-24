Theresa May to quit as British Prime Minister in June: British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday announced that she will step down as Conservative Party leader on June 7, 2019. May will continue to serve as prime minister until her successor is chosen. In an emotional speech outside 10 Downing Street, Theresa May announced that she would resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist party on Friday, June 7.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, in her statement on Friday, said she would quit, drawing her turbulent three-year premiership to a close. The prime minister, Theresa May has faced a backlash from her MPs against her latest Brexit plan, which included concessions aimed at attracting cross-party support.

Speaking to the nation in Downing Street, May’s voice was breaking up with emotion. She even said that the job as a Prime Minister and to serve the country had been the honour of her life to hold. She said she had done everything she can to convince MPs to support the withdrawal deal she had negotiated with the European Union but it wasn’t enough.

According to the reports, May is expected to continue as caretaker prime minister until her party elects a new leader. That internal election process will begin in the days immediately following her resignation on June 7. The leader of the party automatically becomes the prime minister. It means Mrs May will still be prime minister when US President Donald Trump makes his state visit to the UK at the start of June.

