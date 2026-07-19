‘They Beat Me, Starved Me’: Hyderabad Woman Alleges 15-Hour Workdays, Torture in Oman; Says Passport Seized

A 26-year-old woman from Hyderabad has alleged that she was mistreated after she travelled to Oman for what was supposed to be a housemaid role. The role was promised by a nearby recruitment agent. In a video message, she said that she was forced to work 12 to 15 hours each day even in day and night, but she didn’t get any pay for more than three months. She also mentioned she was stuck, kept away from good meals, and she was not allowed to use a mobile phone for over a month.

Hyderabad Woman Stuck in Oman, Cries for Help

In a self-recorded video that was sent to a politician, Shabnam Begum, a 26-year-old woman from Hyderabad Telangana said she travelled to Oman on March 26 after a local recruitment agent promised her work as a housemaid and a good salary. But what she witnessed in Oman shattered her dreams as there was nothing that she had been promised.

Urgent Appeal to Hon’ble Dr. @DrSJaishankar, Minister for External Affairs, Govt. of India Mrs. Shabnam Begum, a resident of Pahadi Shareef, Hyderabad, was allegedly lured to Muscat, Oman by a local agent with the promise of a housemaid job offering 200 Omani Riyals/month. After… pic.twitter.com/UNrKXbv3QS — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 17, 2026







She alleged that she was forced to work “day and night” without receiving any salary for more than three months.

“They also didn’t give me a mobile phone for a month and a half,” she said in the emotional video sent to Hyderabad politician and Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan.

Shabnam also claimed she was “tortured” and “beaten” and that she was not given proper meals, or even decent food. After a while, she said, she could not bear the alleged mistreatment any longer, so she escaped from her employer and made it to the Indian Embassy in Muscat.

She also said her agents had taken away her passport and she appealed to Amjed Ullah to “save” her.

Hyderabad Woman Urges Rescue

Amjed Ullah said that Shabnam was lured to Muscat with this offer of a housemaid job that would pay 200 Omani riyals, around Rs 50,000 a month.

In a post on X, he alleged, “After reaching Oman, she was allegedly forced to work in different houses for 12-15 hours daily, denied proper food and accommodation, and was not paid any salary for four months.” He also shared her video appeal.

He also said that Shabnam’s family has asked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to nudge the Indian Embassy in Muscat, so they can make sure her safety, and help get her back to Hyderabad.

Responding to his post, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said it has taken “cognisance of the matter” and added that the issue is being “taken up at appropriate levels.”

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