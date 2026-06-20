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Home > World News > ‘They Don’t Quite Have Freedom Of Press’: JD Vance Slams Pakistan Over Delayed Iran Deal Release

‘They Don’t Quite Have Freedom Of Press’: JD Vance Slams Pakistan Over Delayed Iran Deal Release

US Vice President JD Vance sparked attention after saying Pakistan and Qatar “don’t quite have the First Amendment and freedom of the press” while explaining why Washington delayed releasing details of the US-Iran peace deal.

JD Vance slams pakistan for its press freedom while speaking about Iran-US peace deal (image: AFP, file photo)
JD Vance slams pakistan for its press freedom while speaking about Iran-US peace deal (image: AFP, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 15:20 IST

JD Vance took a swipe at Pakistan while explaining why Washington had not immediately released details of the US-Iran peace deal, joking that countries involved in the negotiations did not have the same level of media freedom as the United States. His remarks came as the Trump administration continued efforts to finalise and publicly disclose the terms of the agreement aimed at ending months of conflict across West Asia.

Reports say that while speaking about the delay, the US Vice President said, “In the Pakistani and Qatari systems, they don’t quite have the First Amendment and freedom of the press.” The comment was made in response to questions over why the details of the US-Iran peace deal had not yet been made public. Vance used the comparison in a light-hearted manner while discussing the challenges of coordinating the release of information among multiple countries.

JD Vance links US-Iran peace deal disclosure delay to media freedom remark

The comments came as diplomatic activity surrounding the US-Iran peace deal continued to gather pace. At the same time, Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon on Friday after renewed fighting threatened broader efforts to convert an interim arrangement into a more durable peace framework for the region.

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As per reports, the latest developments unfolded as US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, travelled to Switzerland for the opening round of talks with Iran on a possible nuclear agreement, according to Axios, which cited a US official. The visit comes after Vance withdrew from the talks a day earlier. Those discussions had been postponed following renewed hostilities in Lebanon, which raised concerns about the future of the US-Iran peace deal and wider regional stability.

Fresh diplomacy around US-Iran peace deal follows Lebanon flare-up

The renewed tensions in Lebanon also cast uncertainty over negotiations considered crucial for restoring normal commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important trade routes.

Despite those challenges, the US-Iran peace deal moved forward earlier this week. As per reports, on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to end the conflict in West Asia. The agreement was signed by Trump after a dinner meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles near Paris following the G7 summit.

Key provisions of the US-Iran peace deal and the conflict behind it

According to reports, under the 14-point US-Iran peace deal, Iran agreed to dilute its enriched uranium in exchange for wide-ranging economic relief. The MoU calls for an “immediate” halt to hostilities across West Asia, including Lebanon, and extends the ceasefire by 60 days.

The US-Iran peace deal also includes lifting the US naval blockade, ensuring safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, providing sanctions relief to Tehran and enabling the release of frozen Iranian assets. In addition, Washington committed to helping facilitate a USD 300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran.

Also Read: Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

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‘They Don’t Quite Have Freedom Of Press’: JD Vance Slams Pakistan Over Delayed Iran Deal Release
Tags: iran us peace dealjd vancepakistan

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‘They Don’t Quite Have Freedom Of Press’: JD Vance Slams Pakistan Over Delayed Iran Deal Release

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‘They Don’t Quite Have Freedom Of Press’: JD Vance Slams Pakistan Over Delayed Iran Deal Release
‘They Don’t Quite Have Freedom Of Press’: JD Vance Slams Pakistan Over Delayed Iran Deal Release
‘They Don’t Quite Have Freedom Of Press’: JD Vance Slams Pakistan Over Delayed Iran Deal Release
‘They Don’t Quite Have Freedom Of Press’: JD Vance Slams Pakistan Over Delayed Iran Deal Release

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