‘They Just Love Him’: Usha Vance Recalls Her Children’s Sweet Bond With PM Modi

Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States and wife of Senator J.D. Vance, shared heartwarming moments from her family's recent visit to India, highlighting how a simple gesture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi deeply touched her children.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, D.C., Usha a prominent lawyer of Indian origin said the trip was especially meaningful for her three children, who were visiting India for the first time.

Recounting a visit to the Prime Minister’s residence, she said her children were instantly captivated by both the hospitality and the cultural experiences. “Our son was just so taken by everything and then taken by the entire cart of mangoes that was available for him to eat that he announced to the Prime Minister that he thought he could maybe live there,” she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

A standout moment came when the children were treated to a traditional puppet show, showcasing performances from across India, including Andhra Pradesh, where Usha’s family hails from. The show included scenes from the Ramayana and comedic bits with animals. “My kids have been trying to recreate it at home with construction paper,” she added.

What made the meeting especially memorable, according to Usha, was a tender gesture from PM Modi. Noting that her children were jet-lagged after arriving from Europe, she said they instinctively saw the Indian leader with his white beard and hair as a grandfatherly figure. “They just put him in the grandfather category immediately,” she said, smiling. “They are very into him; they just love him.”

The moment turned emotional when the Prime Minister gave their five-year-old a birthday gift, prompting the children to rush forward and hug him. “He was just incredibly kind and generous to them,” Usha said. “It really was the trip of a lifetime for us.”

Reflecting on the broader significance of the visit, Usha Vance said it was not just diplomatically important for Senator Vance and PM Modi but also personally enriching for the entire family. “We had the opportunity to cement a personal relationship that I think is only to the good,” she said.

She concluded by expressing her desire to explore more of India, especially the southern regions where her roots lie. “We’re looking forward to our next trip and trying to get to the parts of the country where my family is from as well.”

