Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘They Just Love Him’: Usha Vance Recalls Her Children’s Sweet Bond With PM Modi

‘They Just Love Him’: Usha Vance Recalls Her Children’s Sweet Bond With PM Modi

A standout moment came when the children were treated to a traditional puppet show, showcasing performances from across India, including Andhra Pradesh, where Usha’s family hails from.

‘They Just Love Him’: Usha Vance Recalls Her Children’s Sweet Bond With PM Modi

Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States and wife of Senator J.D. Vance, shared heartwarming moments from her family's recent visit to India, highlighting how a simple gesture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi deeply touched her children.


Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States and wife of Senator J.D. Vance, shared heartwarming moments from her family’s recent visit to India, highlighting how a simple gesture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi deeply touched her children.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Washington, D.C., Usha a prominent lawyer of Indian origin said the trip was especially meaningful for her three children, who were visiting India for the first time.

Recounting a visit to the Prime Minister’s residence, she said her children were instantly captivated by both the hospitality and the cultural experiences. “Our son was just so taken by everything and then taken by the entire cart of mangoes that was available for him to eat that he announced to the Prime Minister that he thought he could maybe live there,” she said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Traditional puppet show

A standout moment came when the children were treated to a traditional puppet show, showcasing performances from across India, including Andhra Pradesh, where Usha’s family hails from. The show included scenes from the Ramayana and comedic bits with animals. “My kids have been trying to recreate it at home with construction paper,” she added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What made the meeting especially memorable, according to Usha, was a tender gesture from PM Modi. Noting that her children were jet-lagged after arriving from Europe, she said they instinctively saw the Indian leader with his white beard and hair as a grandfatherly figure. “They just put him in the grandfather category immediately,” she said, smiling. “They are very into him; they just love him.”

The moment turned emotional when the Prime Minister gave their five-year-old a birthday gift, prompting the children to rush forward and hug him. “He was just incredibly kind and generous to them,” Usha said. “It really was the trip of a lifetime for us.”

Reflecting on the broader significance of the visit, Usha Vance said it was not just diplomatically important for Senator Vance and PM Modi but also personally enriching for the entire family. “We had the opportunity to cement a personal relationship that I think is only to the good,” she said.

She concluded by expressing her desire to explore more of India, especially the southern regions where her roots lie. “We’re looking forward to our next trip and trying to get to the parts of the country where my family is from as well.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Kim Moon-soo? From Labour Activist To South Korea’s Conservative Presidential Hopeful

Filed under

PM Modi Usha Vance

David Richardson, the new

Trump’s FEMA Head Claims He Didn’t Know U.S Has A Hurricane Season, Says Report
Ranbir Kapoor

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put...
newsx

RCB vs PBKS: Stats, Stars, And Stakes – Everything To Know About IPL 2025 Final
Usha Vance, the Second La

‘They Just Love Him’: Usha Vance Recalls Her Children’s Sweet Bond With PM Modi
newsx

RCB vs PBKS IPL Final 2025: Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? AI Tools Predict...
Vibhu Raghave

How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s FEMA Head Claims He Didn’t Know U.S Has A Hurricane Season, Says Report

Trump’s FEMA Head Claims He Didn’t Know U.S Has A Hurricane Season, Says Report

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put SRK, Prabhas To Shame

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put...

RCB vs PBKS: Stats, Stars, And Stakes – Everything To Know About IPL 2025 Final

RCB vs PBKS: Stats, Stars, And Stakes – Everything To Know About IPL 2025 Final

RCB vs PBKS IPL Final 2025: Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? AI Tools Predict Winner Based On Stats And Form

RCB vs PBKS IPL Final 2025: Who Will Win IPL 2025 Final? AI Tools Predict...

How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Passes Away At 37

How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske...

Entertainment

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put SRK, Prabhas To Shame

How Much Is Ranbir Kapoor Charging For Dhoom 4? Bollywood Superstar’s Massive Payout Will Put

How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’ Passes Away At 37

How Did Vibhu Raghave Die? TV Actor Known For His Role In ‘Nisha Aur Uske

Homebound Cinematographer Pratik Shah Likely To Exit Sourav Ganguly Biopic Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report

Homebound Cinematographer Pratik Shah Likely To Exit Sourav Ganguly Biopic Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Report

‘That’s Not True At All’: Vishal Jethwa Clears The Air On Controversy Surrounding Him Being Rude To Ishaan Khatter

‘That’s Not True At All’: Vishal Jethwa Clears The Air On Controversy Surrounding Him Being

‘This Year The Cup Is Ours’: Is Drake A Virat Kohli Fan? Grammy-Winning Rapper Places Massive Bet Of $750,000 On RCB

‘This Year The Cup Is Ours’: Is Drake A Virat Kohli Fan? Grammy-Winning Rapper Places

Lifestyle

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Why Cycling Is The Key To A Healthier, Happier Life

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?