‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation

The Middle East is on edge again. After the United States bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei fired back with a strong message — he warned that Israel had made a “big mistake” and said punishment was already underway.

In a post on X, Khamenei wrote:

“The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now.”

#همین_حالا

مجازات ادامه دارد دشمن صهیونی یک اشتباه بزرگی کرده، یک جنایت بزرگی را مرتکب شده؛ باید مجازات بشود و دارد مجازات میشود؛ همین حالا دارد مجازات میشود.#الله_اکبر pic.twitter.com/wH6Wk9nNhJ — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) June 23, 2025







This comes after days of rising tension, with the US jumping directly into the fight between Israel and Iran. The strikes on Iran’s nuclear program are being seen as a major escalation.

Iran Threatens to Target US Bases in the Middle East

Iran didn’t stop with harsh words. On Sunday, its leadership openly threatened to hit back — not just at Israel, but also at US military bases across the Middle East.

Washington has claimed that the airstrikes successfully destroyed key nuclear sites inside Iran. But even American officials have admitted that they’re not fully sure how much damage was actually done.

Still, Iranian officials are furious and are preparing possible military responses. Ali Akbar Velayati, one of Khamenei’s top advisors, said bases used by US forces could be targeted in retaliation.

That threat has made everyone in the region nervous — because it means this conflict might not stay limited to Israel and Iran for long.

Israel and Iran Keep Trading Blows

While Iran and the US were trading threats, the back-and-forth strikes between Iran and Israel haven’t stopped either. Israel has launched fresh airstrikes, saying it hit Iranian military targets.

Iran, in turn, has been firing missiles back.

The fighting, which started earlier this month, has already pulled in more players. With the US now fully involved, it’s no longer just an Israel-Iran issue — it’s becoming a much wider crisis.

US Tells Its Citizens Abroad to Stay Alert

With things heating up fast, the US State Department has issued a worldwide warning to Americans.

They’ve told US citizens traveling or living abroad to be extra careful, avoid big public gatherings, and keep a low profile. The fear is that Iran — or one of its allies — might try to target US people or interests overseas.

It’s one of the strongest travel alerts in recent years and shows just how serious Washington is taking the risk of retaliation.

Right now, global leaders and experts are worried this situation could spin out of control. With Iran threatening the US, Israel staying aggressive, and several powerful militias in the region aligned with Tehran, the risk of a much larger war is real.