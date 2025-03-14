‘They Turned DOJ Into Department Of Injustice’,Donald Trump Slams Biden Administration

Trump accused his predecessor’s administration of engaging in politically motivated investigations. He referenced allegations that investigators spied on his campaign and orchestrated “hoaxes and disinformation” against him.

US President Donald Trump has strongly criticized the previous administration, accusing it of turning the Department of Justice (DOJ) into a “Department of Injustice.” Speaking at the DOJ headquarters on Friday, Trump declared that “those days are over” and vowed to restore integrity to the justice system.

In his remarks, Trump highlighted a series of terminations and resignations of Biden-era judges, attorneys, and officials under his administration. “Our predecessor turned the Department of Justice into a Department of Injustice, but I stand before you to declare that those days are over, and they are never coming back. And now, as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of our country, I will insist upon and demand accountability for all the wrongs and abuse that have occurred,” he said.

Trump’s sharp criticism on Biden

Trump accused his predecessor’s administration of engaging in politically motivated investigations. He referenced allegations that investigators spied on his campaign and orchestrated “hoaxes and disinformation” against him. “They persecuted my family, staff, and supporters; raided my home, Mar-a-Lago; and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the president of the United States,” he claimed.

The president reiterated his commitment to “cleaning up” Washington, tackling crime, and curbing illegal immigration. He stressed the importance of presenting a restored capital city to global leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. “We are cleaning up our city, this great capital. We are not going to have crime, we are going to take graffiti down, we have already taken tents down. We are working with the administration… PM Modi of India, French President, UK PM, they all came to see me… when they came, I didn’t want them to see tension, graffiti, broken barriers… we are going to do that for the city,” Trump said.

Last month, Trump announced his decision to terminate all remaining “Biden-era” US attorneys, citing concerns over the alleged politicization of the DOJ. He emphasized the need to “clean house” and restore public trust in the justice system, asserting that a fair judicial process is essential for America’s “golden age” to flourish.

With these bold moves, Trump aims to reinforce his stance on law and order while reshaping the Department of Justice in alignment with his administration’s vision.

