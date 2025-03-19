Home
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
'They Want To Kill Me': Elon Musk Says 'Bad People' Want To Assassinate Him; Takes A Dig At The Recent Tesla Attacks

Elon Musk has publicly addressed what he describes as a conspiracy to assassinate him and destroy Tesla, his groundbreaking electric vehicle company.

'They Want To Kill Me': Elon Musk Says 'Bad People' Want To Assassinate Him; Takes A Dig At The Recent Tesla Attacks

Elon Musk has publicly addressed what he describes as a conspiracy to assassinate him and destroy Tesla, his electric vehicle company.


Elon Musk has publicly addressed what he describes as a conspiracy to assassinate him and destroy Tesla, his groundbreaking electric vehicle company.

As the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, Musk has recently faced mounting controversy due to his push to reduce federal bureaucracy. He now claims these efforts have made him a target.

Musk Speaks Out on Fox News

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, Musk expressed his belief that powerful forces are working against him. “It turns out when you take away people’s, you know, the money that they’re receiving fraudulently, they get very upset.”

“And they basically want to kill me because I’m stopping their fraud, and they want to hurt Tesla because we’re stopping the terrible waste and corruption in the government. And, well, I guess they’re bad people. Bad people do bad things.”

Musk also echoed claims made by conservative lawmakers, including Marjorie Taylor Greene, that the attack on him and his company might be part of a larger, coordinated effort. “I think there are larger forces at work as well,” he said. “I mean, who’s funding and who’s coordinating it? Because this is crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

“Tesla is a peaceful company, we’ve never done anything harmful. I’ve never done anything harmful, I’ve only done productive things, so I think we just have a deranged… I think there’s some kind of mental illness going on here.”

Violence and Leaks Target Tesla and Its Owners

On Tuesday morning, a shocking attack took place at a Tesla dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reports indicate that an arsonist used Molotov cocktails to set five Teslas on fire, then fired rounds into the burning vehicles before fleeing the scene.

Just hours later, a report from 404 Media and the New York Post revealed that a mysterious website named ‘Dogequest’ had allegedly leaked personal details of Tesla owners across the United States. The website reportedly displayed a Molotov cocktail as its cursor and appeared to be designed to intimidate Tesla customers.

Anti-Musk Protests Erupt in New York

Last week, tensions escalated further when 250 activists gathered outside a Tesla showroom in New York City. Protesters held signs that read ‘Block Fascism Now’ and ‘Musk Must Go’, chanting, “Elon Musk is not elected! Democracy must be protected!”

Trump Defends Musk and Tesla

Former President Donald Trump has come out in strong support of Musk and his company, condemning those who are attacking Tesla. “They’re harming a great American company,” Trump said at the White House.

“Let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you, and… you’re going to go through hell.”

A Growing Battle Between Musk and Government Officials

As the situation escalates, Musk continues to position himself as a victim of political and bureaucratic opposition. His aggressive push for government efficiency and reform has drawn significant backlash, leading to both verbal attacks and violent incidents targeting Tesla and its supporters.

While authorities investigate the arson attack, the leaked Tesla customer data, and the growing protests, Musk remains vocal about what he perceives as an orchestrated effort to destroy him and his company.

This unfolding controversy raises serious questions about security, corporate influence in politics, and the growing divide between Musk’s supporters and his detractors. As investigations continue, the world will be watching closely to see what happens next.

