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Home > World News > “They Wanted Me to Go…”: Trump Reveals Why He Secretly Left Air Force One in Turkey

“They Wanted Me to Go…”: Trump Reveals Why He Secretly Left Air Force One in Turkey

Trump appeared to board Air Force One in Turkey but was secretly moved to another US military aircraft. The unusual switch reportedly came after a security warning linked to a possible Iran threat.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 11:20 IST

US President Donald Trump was secretly moved from an older Air Force One aircraft to a smaller military jet after the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. The unusual move was reportedly made after the US Secret Service and military officials received a security warning. Reports by The Washington Post and The New York Times said the operation was part of a wider security plan linked to a possible threat from Iran.

Trump confirmed the aircraft switch on Tuesday. He said security officials had asked him to use a different plane while leaving Turkey.

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“I go by Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go in a different flight, different plane,” Trump told reporters.

Air Force One Reportedly Used As Decoy

Trump was initially seen boarding the older Boeing 747 Air Force One in Turkey. The scene gave journalists the impression that he would leave the country on the presidential aircraft. However, the plan was reportedly different.

According to the reports, Trump was secretly moved from the aircraft through another door. An airport catering truck was positioned nearby and was reportedly used to help move Trump and members of his team across the tarmac. He then boarded a US Air Force C-32A. The smaller aircraft reportedly flew Trump to RAF Mildenhall in Britain.

Meanwhile, the older Air Force One took off separately. It carried White House officials, Secret Service personnel and journalists who were reportedly unaware that Trump was no longer on board. The two aircraft reached Britain only minutes apart. Trump was later reunited with the presidential aircraft before appearing before photographers.

Iran Threat Triggered Secret Security Operation

The aircraft switch reportedly came after US intelligence detected a credible threat involving Iran or Iranian-linked groups. CBS News had earlier reported that US officials were concerned about a possible missile attack targeting Trump’s aircraft. The warning came while Trump was attending the NATO summit in Turkey.

The security concerns also reportedly involved the newer Boeing 747-8 aircraft donated by Qatar. The aircraft had been modified for presidential use but was said to lack some of the advanced defensive systems available on the older Air Force One.

Journalists And Staff Were Reportedly Kept in the Dark

The operation has raised questions because more than 100 White House staff members and journalists were reportedly left aboard the decoy aircraft. They were allegedly not informed that Trump had secretly left the plane. Journalists were also instructed to keep their window shades closed during the flight from Ankara.

The White House has defended the security measures, saying officials follow available protocols to protect the president from credible threats. However, the episode has sparked questions about the risks faced by those who remained on the aircraft.

What initially appeared to be a routine aircraft change has now emerged as a highly unusual presidential security operation. The details remained undisclosed for weeks before reports revealed how Trump was secretly moved out of Turkey.

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“They Wanted Me to Go…”: Trump Reveals Why He Secretly Left Air Force One in Turkey
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“They Wanted Me to Go…”: Trump Reveals Why He Secretly Left Air Force One in Turkey

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“They Wanted Me to Go…”: Trump Reveals Why He Secretly Left Air Force One in Turkey
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