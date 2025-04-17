‘They’re Going To Do A Second Fest… It’s Beautiful’: Trump Says UK State Visit Likely In September

Donald Trump says a second UK state visit is likely this September, calling it a historic first for a US president. The invitation, delivered by PM Keir Starmer on behalf of King Charles, marks a rare break from royal and diplomatic tradition.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that Buckingham Palace is in the process of confirming a second state visit to the United Kingdom—an occurrence without precedent for a former American head of state.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday evening, Trump said, “I was invited by the King and the country – great country.”

The invitation, he revealed, was conveyed through UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during his visit to Washington in February. Starmer handed over a formal letter from King Charles III, inviting Trump to make another official visit to the UK. While Buckingham Palace has yet to announce a confirmed date, Trump suggested it could happen in September.

Trump’s last state visit was in 2019, hosted by Queen Elizabeth II

This would mark Trump’s second full state visit to Britain. The first took place in 2019 during his first term in office, when he was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II during a three-day diplomatic engagement.

What makes this prospective trip unusual is that US presidents are not typically offered a second state visit. According to long-standing diplomatic custom, returning presidents—if invited at all—are usually hosted informally at venues such as Windsor Castle, often for tea or lunch with the monarch.

A proposal for meetings in Scotland between Trump and King

King Charles, in his letter to Trump, proposed that the two might meet to discuss the visit’s finer details at either Dumfries House or Balmoral Castle—both of which are located in Scotland. This location may carry symbolic weight given Trump’s personal ties to the country.

Trump’s mother was born and raised on the Hebridean island of Lewis, and the former president maintains a strong connection to Scotland. This year, he is planning to inaugurate a new golf course in Aberdeenshire, which he has said will be named after his mother.

“It’s the first time it’s ever happened to one person,” says Trump

Reflecting on the historic nature of the visit, Trump told reporters, “They’re going to do a second, as you know, a second fest… that’s what it is: a fest, and it’s beautiful, and it’s the first time it’s ever happened to one person.”

“And the reason is we have two separate terms, and it’s an honour… I’m a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we have really just a great respect for the family.”

He added, “And I think they’re setting a date for September.”

Starmer calls the invite “truly historic” and “unprecedented”

Prime Minister Starmer has described the royal invitation as “truly historic” and “unprecedented.” During his White House visit in February, Trump even displayed the contents of King Charles’ letter to reporters.

The letter stated, “Quite apart from this presenting an opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest, it would also offer a valuable chance to plan a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom.”

“As you will know this is unprecedented by a US president. That is why I would find it helpful for us to be able to discuss, together, a range of options for location and programme content.”

“In so doing, working together, I know we will further enhance the special relationship between our two countries of which we are both so proud.”

