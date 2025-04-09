‘They’re Kissing My A–‘: Donald Trump Brags About World Leaders Calling Him In Panic

President Donald Trump stirred fresh controversy on Tuesday night with bold claims about the impact of his aggressive trade tariffs, boasting that foreign leaders are practically groveling to get relief.

At a Republican fundraising dinner, the former president delivered brash remarks on his controversial trade policies, drawing laughter, criticism, and global confusion.

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner, Trump said that his sweeping tariffs on foreign goods had caused such panic among global leaders that they were calling him in desperation.

“They’re Kissing My A–,” Trump Says

“These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**,” Trump told a crowd of Republican lawmakers and donors, referring to negotiations around the tariffs. “They are,” he insisted. “They are dying to make a deal.”

Trump then went on to mock those he claimed were begging for trade deals, mimicking a pleading voice: “Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir.”

The comments, delivered with his usual brash style, were met with laughter in the room but have raised eyebrows among diplomats and policy experts around the world.

Tariffs Take Effect as Global Leaders Await U.S. Response

Trump’s remarks come as his tariff policies officially took effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, including a massive 104 percent tariff on Chinese imports. China, in response, has vowed to retaliate and warned it is ready to “fight to the end” in what could become a full-scale trade war.

While Trump painted the picture of world leaders scrambling to cut deals, behind the scenes, many governments say they’ve been left in the dark.

According to a Politico report published Tuesday, officials from several countries have reached out to the U.S. to schedule trade talks but have yet to receive a response. One foreign diplomat told the outlet anonymously that no one in Trump’s administration even appears authorized to negotiate.

“We Are All Waiting for the Reply”

“I’m not sure … how receptive” the administration is to “meet with counterparts,” said an official from the Philippines. “Many of us have already written to them asking for meetings. We are all waiting for the reply,” he added, referring to outreach efforts by multiple Southeast Asian nations.

Politico also reported that Trump’s team has not made clear what specific changes or concessions they’re seeking in return for lifting tariffs — leaving many global partners uncertain about the U.S. position.

Confusion Over Strategy Within the U.S. Government

Even within the Trump administration, the strategy on tariffs appears murky. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News that while the tariffs were “negotiable,” they were not being used purely as a “negotiating tactic.”

Trump himself seemed to leave both options open when speaking on Monday, saying, “There could be both permanent tariffs and there could also be negotiations.”

This lack of clarity has only deepened concern among global markets, already rattled by trade tensions and the rising cost of goods.

Trump Touts “Legendary” Tariffs and His First 100 Days

At Tuesday night’s dinner, Trump praised his own trade measures, calling the tariffs “legendary,” and claimed they had produced results that foreign governments couldn’t ignore.

He also used the moment to reflect on his early days in office, claiming: “I had the most successful 100 days in the history of this country.”

That statement appeared to overlook several turbulent events during that time — including sharp drops in global stock markets following tariff announcements, heated town hall protests across the U.S., and large-scale demonstrations against his administration.

What It Means for American Consumers

While Trump insists the tariffs are helping the country by pressuring foreign governments to offer better deals, economists warn that the cost is likely to fall heavily on American consumers. Tariffs on imports often lead to higher prices in stores, and trade wars can disrupt supply chains and economic growth.

As the global community waits for clarity from the U.S., and tensions with China escalate, the long-term impact of Trump’s tariffs — both economically and diplomatically — remains to be seen.

But for now, the former president appears more focused on the optics. To his supporters on Tuesday, he made it clear: he believes the world is begging for mercy.

