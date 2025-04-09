Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘They’re Kissing My A–‘: Donald Trump Brags About World Leaders Calling Him In Panic

‘They’re Kissing My A–‘: Donald Trump Brags About World Leaders Calling Him In Panic

President Donald Trump stirred fresh controversy on Tuesday night with bold claims about the impact of his aggressive trade tariffs, boasting that foreign leaders are practically groveling to get relief.

‘They’re Kissing My A–‘: Donald Trump Brags About World Leaders Calling Him In Panic

President Donald Trump stirred fresh controversy on Tuesday night with bold claims about the impact of his aggressive trade tariffs.


At a Republican fundraising dinner, the former president delivered brash remarks on his controversial trade policies, drawing laughter, criticism, and global confusion.

President Donald Trump stirred fresh controversy on Tuesday night with bold claims about the impact of his aggressive trade tariffs, boasting that foreign leaders are practically groveling to get relief.

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner, Trump said that his sweeping tariffs on foreign goods had caused such panic among global leaders that they were calling him in desperation.

“They’re Kissing My A–,” Trump Says

“These countries are calling us up, kissing my a**,” Trump told a crowd of Republican lawmakers and donors, referring to negotiations around the tariffs. “They are,” he insisted. “They are dying to make a deal.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Trump then went on to mock those he claimed were begging for trade deals, mimicking a pleading voice: “Please, Sir, make a deal. I’ll do anything. I’ll do anything, Sir.”

The comments, delivered with his usual brash style, were met with laughter in the room but have raised eyebrows among diplomats and policy experts around the world.

Tariffs Take Effect as Global Leaders Await U.S. Response

Trump’s remarks come as his tariff policies officially took effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, including a massive 104 percent tariff on Chinese imports. China, in response, has vowed to retaliate and warned it is ready to “fight to the end” in what could become a full-scale trade war.

While Trump painted the picture of world leaders scrambling to cut deals, behind the scenes, many governments say they’ve been left in the dark.

According to a Politico report published Tuesday, officials from several countries have reached out to the U.S. to schedule trade talks but have yet to receive a response. One foreign diplomat told the outlet anonymously that no one in Trump’s administration even appears authorized to negotiate.

“We Are All Waiting for the Reply”

“I’m not sure … how receptive” the administration is to “meet with counterparts,” said an official from the Philippines. “Many of us have already written to them asking for meetings. We are all waiting for the reply,” he added, referring to outreach efforts by multiple Southeast Asian nations.

Politico also reported that Trump’s team has not made clear what specific changes or concessions they’re seeking in return for lifting tariffs — leaving many global partners uncertain about the U.S. position.

Confusion Over Strategy Within the U.S. Government

Even within the Trump administration, the strategy on tariffs appears murky. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CBS News that while the tariffs were “negotiable,” they were not being used purely as a “negotiating tactic.”

Trump himself seemed to leave both options open when speaking on Monday, saying, “There could be both permanent tariffs and there could also be negotiations.”

This lack of clarity has only deepened concern among global markets, already rattled by trade tensions and the rising cost of goods.

Trump Touts “Legendary” Tariffs and His First 100 Days

At Tuesday night’s dinner, Trump praised his own trade measures, calling the tariffs “legendary,” and claimed they had produced results that foreign governments couldn’t ignore.

He also used the moment to reflect on his early days in office, claiming: “I had the most successful 100 days in the history of this country.”

That statement appeared to overlook several turbulent events during that time — including sharp drops in global stock markets following tariff announcements, heated town hall protests across the U.S., and large-scale demonstrations against his administration.

What It Means for American Consumers

While Trump insists the tariffs are helping the country by pressuring foreign governments to offer better deals, economists warn that the cost is likely to fall heavily on American consumers. Tariffs on imports often lead to higher prices in stores, and trade wars can disrupt supply chains and economic growth.

As the global community waits for clarity from the U.S., and tensions with China escalate, the long-term impact of Trump’s tariffs — both economically and diplomatically — remains to be seen.

But for now, the former president appears more focused on the optics. To his supporters on Tuesday, he made it clear: he believes the world is begging for mercy.

ALSO READRussia accuses Ukraine of escalating attacks on energy infrastructure, despite US-brokered deal

Filed under

donald trump World leaders

newsx

Best Travel Charger Of 2025? Meet Snap-N-Charge, The Viral Cordless Power Bank Everyone’s Taking On...
newsx

Tahawwur Rana To Land In India Today For 26/11 Trial—Where Will He Be Held?
newsx

India To Acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets In ₹63,000-Crore Deal With France
Suchana Seth, the Bengalu

Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed
In an emotional interview

‘My Life Was Shattered’: 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombing Victim Syed Raheem Breaks Down After Verdict |...
Congress President Mallik

‘Modi Ji Will Sell Off the Entire Country and Walk Away’: Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Best Travel Charger Of 2025? Meet Snap-N-Charge, The Viral Cordless Power Bank Everyone’s Taking On The Go—Here’s Why

Best Travel Charger Of 2025? Meet Snap-N-Charge, The Viral Cordless Power Bank Everyone’s Taking On...

Tahawwur Rana To Land In India Today For 26/11 Trial—Where Will He Be Held?

Tahawwur Rana To Land In India Today For 26/11 Trial—Where Will He Be Held?

India To Acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets In ₹63,000-Crore Deal With France

India To Acquire 26 Rafale-M Jets In ₹63,000-Crore Deal With France

Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed

Bengaluru Tech CEO Suchana Seth Attacks Constable Inside Jail, Fresh FIR Filed

‘My Life Was Shattered’: 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombing Victim Syed Raheem Breaks Down After Verdict | NewsX Exclusive

‘My Life Was Shattered’: 2013 Dilsukhnagar Bombing Victim Syed Raheem Breaks Down After Verdict |...

Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Cannes Film Festival To Unveil ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ With Tom Cruise

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead His Upcoming Movie

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About ‘Jaat’: “It’s Not Just A Community, It’s An Emotion” Ahead

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer In ‘Logout’

New Khan In B-Town: Babil Khan Gears Up For His Role AsA Social Media Influencer

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Raid 2 Casting: Ajay Devgn Reveals The Reason Behind Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D’Cruz

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports Me & Mutual Respect’

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Konidela Share Secret Of 13-Year Marriage Life: ‘Weekly Date Nights, Supports

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank