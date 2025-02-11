Third Earthquake Strikes Inland Empire, Shaking Southern California

Residents of Southern California felt another earthquake late Monday night, marking the third tremor in a span of just 12 hours. The latest quake, which had a magnitude of 3.6, struck at 9:58 p.m. near San Bernardino, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Residents of Southern California felt another earthquake late Monday night, marking the third tremor in a span of just 12 hours. The latest quake, which had a magnitude of 3.6, struck at 9:58 p.m. near San Bernardino, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was located about 3.1 miles north-northeast of San Bernardino, with a depth of approximately 5.1 miles.

Earlier Tremors in the Morning

The Monday night earthquake followed two earlier tremors that shook the same region in the morning. The first of the morning quakes, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, hit at 9:44 a.m., followed just minutes later by a second tremor measuring 3.0 in magnitude at 9:48 a.m. The epicenters of these quakes were located in nearly the same spot as the evening tremor, near Highland, northeast of San Bernardino.

Despite three earthquakes hitting within half a day, there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant structural damage. While the shaking was widely felt, emergency responders did not report any major incidents linked to the tremors.

Tremors Felt Across Southern California

According to the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” tracker, people across Southern California reported feeling the shaking. Reports came from cities as far north as Victorville and as far south as Corona. The quakes serve as a reminder of the seismic activity common in the region and the importance of earthquake preparedness.

Seismic Activity in the Region

Southern California is no stranger to earthquakes, given its position along the San Andreas Fault. While Monday’s series of tremors were relatively minor, they highlight the unpredictable nature of seismic activity in the area. Experts continue to monitor the situation, but for now, no further significant earthquakes have been forecast.

Residents are encouraged to stay prepared for potential future quakes by securing heavy furniture, having emergency kits on hand, and knowing safe places to take cover in case of stronger seismic events. Authorities recommend using earthquake tracking tools and following official advisories for real-time updates.