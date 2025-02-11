Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Third Earthquake Strikes Inland Empire, Shaking Southern California

Residents of Southern California felt another earthquake late Monday night, marking the third tremor in a span of just 12 hours. The latest quake, which had a magnitude of 3.6, struck at 9:58 p.m. near San Bernardino, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Third Earthquake Strikes Inland Empire, Shaking Southern California

Residents of Southern California felt another earthquake late Monday night, marking the third tremor in a span of just 12 hours.


Residents of Southern California felt another earthquake late Monday night, marking the third tremor in a span of just 12 hours. The latest quake, which had a magnitude of 3.6, struck at 9:58 p.m. near San Bernardino, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter was located about 3.1 miles north-northeast of San Bernardino, with a depth of approximately 5.1 miles.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Earlier Tremors in the Morning

The Monday night earthquake followed two earlier tremors that shook the same region in the morning. The first of the morning quakes, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, hit at 9:44 a.m., followed just minutes later by a second tremor measuring 3.0 in magnitude at 9:48 a.m. The epicenters of these quakes were located in nearly the same spot as the evening tremor, near Highland, northeast of San Bernardino.

Despite three earthquakes hitting within half a day, there were no immediate reports of injuries or significant structural damage. While the shaking was widely felt, emergency responders did not report any major incidents linked to the tremors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tremors Felt Across Southern California

According to the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” tracker, people across Southern California reported feeling the shaking. Reports came from cities as far north as Victorville and as far south as Corona. The quakes serve as a reminder of the seismic activity common in the region and the importance of earthquake preparedness.

Seismic Activity in the Region

Southern California is no stranger to earthquakes, given its position along the San Andreas Fault. While Monday’s series of tremors were relatively minor, they highlight the unpredictable nature of seismic activity in the area. Experts continue to monitor the situation, but for now, no further significant earthquakes have been forecast.

Residents are encouraged to stay prepared for potential future quakes by securing heavy furniture, having emergency kits on hand, and knowing safe places to take cover in case of stronger seismic events. Authorities recommend using earthquake tracking tools and following official advisories for real-time updates.

ALSO READ: Google Bows Down To Trump’s Wishes As Maps Now Officially Show Gulf Of America From The Previous Gulf Of Mexico

Filed under

earthquake Inland Empire Southern California

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Meets VP JD Vance In Paris—First Trump Admin Talks Before Washington Visit!

PM Modi Meets VP JD Vance In Paris—First Trump Admin Talks Before Washington Visit!

Elon Musk Tries To Buy OpenAI For $97.4B, Sam Altman Responds With A Shocking Counteroffer!

Elon Musk Tries To Buy OpenAI For $97.4B, Sam Altman Responds With A Shocking Counteroffer!

Ashwini Vaishnaw To Address Parliament Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remark

Ashwini Vaishnaw To Address Parliament Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remark

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los...

What Does China-US Tariff War Mean For Vehicles With Larger Engines

What Does China-US Tariff War Mean For Vehicles With Larger Engines

Entertainment

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los Angeles

New Lawsuit Claims Diddy Raped A Male Street Performer Busking Outside A Nightclub In Los

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s Orders

Parliamentary Panel To Summon Ranveer Allahbadia? India’s Got Latent’s Controversial Episode Gets Removed On Government’s

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral On Instagram

Video Unavailable: Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Video No Longer Available On YouTube But Still Going Viral

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Uorfi Javed Comes To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Rescue Amid Controversy, Says, He Doesn’t Deserve Jail

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch Heavy Security

Watch Video- Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On Late Night Scooty Ride, Manages To Ditch

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox