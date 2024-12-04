This Aleppo Soap Gets UNESCO Heritage Status As Syria War Flares

Amid ongoing conflict in Syria, the United Nations' cultural organization has recognized famed Aleppo soap as part of its intangible cultural heritage. This ancient craft, which has endured for 3,000 years, joins the city's traditional music on the UNESCO list, despite the challenges posed by the ongoing war.

The United Nations’ cultural organization on Tuesday recognized renowned Aleppo soap as part of its intangible cultural heritage, amidst ongoing conflict in Syria’s second-largest city.

For approximately 3,000 years, artisans in Aleppo have crafted soap by mixing olive and laurel oils in large pots, allowing the mixture to cool before cutting it into blocks and stamping them by hand.

Soap made using “traditional knowledge and skills

Aleppo soap now joins the city’s traditional music, Al-Qudoud al-Halabiya, on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list. The city itself, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1986, was added to the endangered heritage list in 2013 due to the ongoing civil war in Syria.

UNESCO emphasized that the soap is made using “traditional knowledge and skills,” relying on a combination of locally sourced, natural ingredients, and a drying process that can take up to nine months.

Aleppo soap factories relocating

Aleppo had begun to recover from the devastation of over a decade of civil war, but last week, Islamist-led rebels seized the city in a surprise offensive, forcing forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad to retreat. Of the city’s original 100 soap factories, only about 10 remain operational, with many having relocated to Damascus or neighboring Turkey.

Despite these challenges, the soap continues to hold significant importance for the families and communities involved in its production. UNESCO highlighted that the process of making Aleppo soap fosters community and family unity through collaboration.

Aleppo soap considered first modern soap bar by many historians

Aleppo soap, known as “ghor” in Arabic or “Savon d’Alep,” is highly regarded by enthusiasts worldwide. Many historians consider it the first modern soap bar—solid, rectangular, and designed for bathing and personal hygiene. Crafted by hand, it consists of just three ingredients: olive oil, laurel oil, and a tincture of lye. It contains no animal fats or derivatives, nor any harmful chemicals or artificial colors. The result is a deeply moisturizing and gentle balm, commonly used by individuals with sensitive skin, including infants and those suffering from conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne.

