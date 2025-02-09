This Asian National Carrier Has Been Named ‘Airline of the Year’; Check Full List

Korean Air has been crowned Airline of the Year for 2025, surpassing Qatar Airways in the prestigious AirlineRatings.com rankings. Its commitment to passenger comfort and industry-leading economy seating set it apart from the competition.

What Sets It Apart

The South Korean national carrier was commended for maintaining its original seat configuration in economy class, setting it apart from many global competitors. Unlike airlines that have added a 10th seat per row on Boeing 777 aircraft and reduced seat pitch in economy to 31-32 inches (down from the previous 32-33 inches), Korean Air has remained steadfast in prioritizing passenger space.

“While many airlines have compromised seat pitch and comfort to increase capacity, Korean Air has chosen not to follow this trend,” said Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings.com, in an official statement.

”Airline of the Year’ for Commitment to Passenger Comfort

Korean Air’s triumph in the rankings can also be attributed to its industry-leading economy class seating, which, along with Japan Airlines, offers the most spacious seating of any global airline.

Furthermore, Korean Air’s merger with Asiana Airlines—the largest airline consolidation in Asian aviation history—was recognized as another contributing factor to its top ranking. The merger is expected to bolster the airline’s service offerings and network connectivity while maintaining its high standards of passenger comfort.

Air New Zealand secured third place in the rankings, followed by Cathay Pacific in fourth. According to Petersen, the top 25 airlines were carefully selected based on stringent criteria, including their commitment to offering a comprehensive full-service experience and maintaining a minimum economy seat pitch of 31 inches.

Best Low-Cost and Hybrid Airlines Recognized

In the low-cost airline category, AirAsia topped the list for 2025, ahead of Jetstar in second place and AirBaltic in third.

This year also saw the introduction of a new category—Best Hybrid Airlines—acknowledging carriers that blend elements of both full-service and budget airline models to enhance the travel experience.

JetBlue was ranked the best hybrid airline, followed by WestJet in second place. “These airlines deserve recognition for their excellence in hybrid operations and their innovative offerings,” Petersen stated.

AirlineRatings.com’s Top 25 Full-Service Airlines for 2025:

Korean Air Qatar Airways Air New Zealand Cathay Pacific Singapore Airlines Emirates Japan Airlines Qantas Etihad Airways Turkish Airlines EVA Air Fiji Airways Virgin Atlantic All Nippon Airways (ANA) AeroMexico Air Caraïbes Thai Airways Starlux Airlines Vietnam Airlines SriLankan Airlines Air France KLM (trialing a hybrid model on some routes) Air Calin Air Mauritius Garuda Indonesia

Airline Ratings.com’s Top 20 Low-Cost Airlines for 2025:

AirAsia Jetstar AirBaltic HK Express EasyJet FlyDubai Ryanair Scoot Breeze Airways Southwest Airlines SKY Airline FlyNas TUI Airways Norwegian IndiGo Air Arabia Volaris Jet2 Wizz Air Vueling

AirlineRatings.com’s Top 20 Hybrid Airlines for 2025:

JetBlue WestJet Virgin Australia Delta Airlines United Airlines American Airlines Lufthansa Air Canada LOT Polish Airlines (transitioning to full-service) TAP Air Portugal Alaska Airlines SWISS Avianca Iberia British Airways Finnair Austrian Airlines Hawaiian Airlines ITA Airways SAS

With passenger comfort and service innovation emerging as key factors in airline rankings, Korean Air’s steadfast commitment to quality has positioned it as the leading airline of 2025. The AirlineRatings.com rankings continue to serve as an authoritative guide for travelers looking for the best in service, safety, and value in the aviation industry.

