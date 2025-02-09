Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
This Asian National Carrier Has Been Named ‘Airline of the Year’; Check Full List

Korean Air has been crowned Airline of the Year for 2025, surpassing Qatar Airways in the prestigious AirlineRatings.com rankings. Its commitment to passenger comfort and industry-leading economy seating set it apart from the competition.

Korean Air has won the title of Airline of the Year for 2025, surpassing last year’s winner, Qatar Airways, in the prestigious list curated by the Australia-based aviation safety and product rating agency.

What Sets It Apart

The South Korean national carrier was commended for maintaining its original seat configuration in economy class, setting it apart from many global competitors. Unlike airlines that have added a 10th seat per row on Boeing 777 aircraft and reduced seat pitch in economy to 31-32 inches (down from the previous 32-33 inches), Korean Air has remained steadfast in prioritizing passenger space.

“While many airlines have compromised seat pitch and comfort to increase capacity, Korean Air has chosen not to follow this trend,” said Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings.com, in an official statement.

”Airline of the Year’ for Commitment to Passenger Comfort

Korean Air’s triumph in the rankings can also be attributed to its industry-leading economy class seating, which, along with Japan Airlines, offers the most spacious seating of any global airline.

Furthermore, Korean Air’s merger with Asiana Airlines—the largest airline consolidation in Asian aviation history—was recognized as another contributing factor to its top ranking. The merger is expected to bolster the airline’s service offerings and network connectivity while maintaining its high standards of passenger comfort.

Air New Zealand secured third place in the rankings, followed by Cathay Pacific in fourth. According to Petersen, the top 25 airlines were carefully selected based on stringent criteria, including their commitment to offering a comprehensive full-service experience and maintaining a minimum economy seat pitch of 31 inches.

Best Low-Cost and Hybrid Airlines Recognized

In the low-cost airline category, AirAsia topped the list for 2025, ahead of Jetstar in second place and AirBaltic in third.

This year also saw the introduction of a new category—Best Hybrid Airlines—acknowledging carriers that blend elements of both full-service and budget airline models to enhance the travel experience.

JetBlue was ranked the best hybrid airline, followed by WestJet in second place. “These airlines deserve recognition for their excellence in hybrid operations and their innovative offerings,” Petersen stated.

AirlineRatings.com’s Top 25 Full-Service Airlines for 2025:

  1. Korean Air
  2. Qatar Airways
  3. Air New Zealand
  4. Cathay Pacific
  5. Singapore Airlines
  6. Emirates
  7. Japan Airlines
  8. Qantas
  9. Etihad Airways
  10. Turkish Airlines
  11. EVA Air
  12. Fiji Airways
  13. Virgin Atlantic
  14. All Nippon Airways (ANA)
  15. AeroMexico
  16. Air Caraïbes
  17. Thai Airways
  18. Starlux Airlines
  19. Vietnam Airlines
  20. SriLankan Airlines
  21. Air France
  22. KLM (trialing a hybrid model on some routes)
  23. Air Calin
  24. Air Mauritius
  25. Garuda Indonesia

Airline Ratings.com’s Top 20 Low-Cost Airlines for 2025:

  1. AirAsia
  2. Jetstar
  3. AirBaltic
  4. HK Express
  5. EasyJet
  6. FlyDubai
  7. Ryanair
  8. Scoot
  9. Breeze Airways
  10. Southwest Airlines
  11. SKY Airline
  12. FlyNas
  13. TUI Airways
  14. Norwegian
  15. IndiGo
  16. Air Arabia
  17. Volaris
  18. Jet2
  19. Wizz Air
  20. Vueling

AirlineRatings.com’s Top 20 Hybrid Airlines for 2025:

  1. JetBlue
  2. WestJet
  3. Virgin Australia
  4. Delta Airlines
  5. United Airlines
  6. American Airlines
  7. Lufthansa
  8. Air Canada
  9. LOT Polish Airlines (transitioning to full-service)
  10. TAP Air Portugal
  11. Alaska Airlines
  12. SWISS
  13. Avianca
  14. Iberia
  15. British Airways
  16. Finnair
  17. Austrian Airlines
  18. Hawaiian Airlines
  19. ITA Airways
  20. SAS

With passenger comfort and service innovation emerging as key factors in airline rankings, Korean Air’s steadfast commitment to quality has positioned it as the leading airline of 2025. The AirlineRatings.com rankings continue to serve as an authoritative guide for travelers looking for the best in service, safety, and value in the aviation industry.

Also Read: Is Trump Eyeing Canada For Its Critical Minerals? Justin Trudeau Warns Of Annexation Talk As A ‘Real’ Threat

Filed under

Airline of the Year for 2025 Korean Air

