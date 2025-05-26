Home
This Australian Actress Lost Her 13-Year-Old Son To Suicide, She Is Now Raising $195,000 To Cryogenically Preserve Him

Clare McCann is a prominent creative professional in Australia, known for her work in acting, filmmaking, and journalism. In recent days, she has become a vocal advocate for youth mental health, drawing attention to the systemic failures that she believes contributed to her son's death.

This Australian Actress Lost Her 13-Year-Old Son To Suicide, She Is Now Raising $195,000 To Cryogenically Preserve Him

Clare McCann With Her Son Atreyu McCann


Clare McCann, a renowned Australian actress, filmmaker, and journalist, is urgently attempting to raise $195,000 to cryogenically preserve her 13-year-old son, Atreyu McCann, who tragically died by suicide on Friday, May 23.

McCann shared her plea through a GoFundMe campaign launched by a friend, emphasizing that the preservation must be completed within seven days or the opportunity will be lost forever.

Cryogenic Preservation After Teen Suicide Due to Bullying

According to McCann, Atreyu’s death was the result of prolonged and severe bullying at his public school in New South Wales. She alleged that repeated efforts to get help from authorities were ignored. “We only have one chance left to cryogenically preserve his body within the next 7 days,” McCann wrote on the fundraising page.

“If we miss this window, we lose the chance for any future revival that science may offer. This is about hope and justice. Refusing to let my son’s story end in silence.”

What Is Cryopreservation and Why Does It Matter to McCann?

Cryopreservation is a scientific process that involves freezing the human body in hopes that advancements in medical technology may allow for revival in the future.

According to the BBC, this technique remains controversial but is pursued by individuals seeking hope beyond death. McCann shared that her son had expressed interest in the concept from a young age.

Speaking to a publication, McCann revealed that cryogenics was something she and her son had talked about for years. “About six or seven years ago, we started talking about the afterlife and heaven and I talked to him a little about cryogenics, and he told me he would like to do that,” she recalled. “Over the years we talked about that—that’s what we would want to do together, never separate.”

Who Is Clare McCann?

Clare McCann is a prominent creative professional in Australia, known for her work in acting, filmmaking, and journalism. In recent days, she has become a vocal advocate for youth mental health, drawing attention to the systemic failures that she believes contributed to her son’s death.

“I have medical records, psychologist reports, a formal PTSD diagnosis from his doctor, and emails proving I raised the alarm repeatedly,” McCann shared on the GoFundMe page. “But nothing was done. No one stepped in. And now, my beautiful boy is gone.”

