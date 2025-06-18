‘This Could Go Very Badly for the Whole Region’: Putin Says Russia Ready To Mediate Israel-Iran Conflict

As the airstrikes between Israel and Iran drag on and more lives are lost, Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to calm things down. On Wednesday, he spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and both leaders said they were deeply worried about where this war is heading.

Putin even said Russia is ready to help mediate — basically, act as a middleman — if it means getting both sides to talk things out. The Kremlin said Putin is willing to help bring Israel and Iran to the table to prevent things from getting worse.

“This Could Go Very Badly for the Whole Region”

During their phone call, the Russian and UAE leaders warned that if the violence keeps going, it could lead to “extremely negative consequences” not just for Iran and Israel but for the entire Middle East.

Since last Friday, Israel has been bombing Iran’s military and nuclear sites. Iran hit back with its own missiles and drones. Civilians have been killed on both sides, and the fighting doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Trump’s Threats Add More Fuel to the Fire

To make things even tenser, former U.S. President Donald Trump made headlines this week by suggesting the U.S. might go after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He also called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender”, which many saw as a major escalation.

Even though the U.S. hasn’t officially backed up Trump’s comments, they’ve definitely added pressure to an already explosive situation.

Russia’s Balancing Act

Putin’s offer to mediate is interesting because Russia has close ties to Iran, especially after its invasion of Ukraine. But at the same time, Russia also wants to keep good relations with Israel.

So far, Putin has had calls with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian, trying to play the role of peacemaker.

As the back-and-forth attacks continue, it’s clear that the situation could spiral out of control quickly. Many fear that if there’s no break in the fighting, more countries in the region could get pulled in.

Both Russia and the UAE want to avoid that bigger war, which is why they’re pushing for talks. Whether Iran and Israel are ready to sit down is still unclear.

What Happens Next?

Right now, missiles are still flying, people are still dying, and neither side is backing down. But behind the scenes, there are efforts — like Putin’s — to bring things back from the edge.

There’s no peace yet, but there’s at least a push to start talking. And in a situation this dangerous, even a small chance at dialogue could make a big difference.