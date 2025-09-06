This Country Adopts New Work Culture, Set To Implement 3-Day Weekend and 4-Day Work Week, Name Is…

South Korea has recently made a big move. The country has already started experimenting with the idea of a three-day weekend. In Seoul, Severance Hospital introduced a new system for its staff. Under this plan, employees work only four days a week and enjoy three days off.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the hospital took this step to improve the quality of work and reduce the stress on medical staff. The initiative began in 2023 on a trial basis, after an agreement between the management and employees.

However, there is one condition. Staff members who opt for the three-day weekend also agree to a 10 per cent salary cut. Despite this, many have welcomed the change.

Reports suggest that the extra day off has improved both productivity and personal well-being. Earlier, a large number of experienced nurses were leaving their jobs.

The attrition rate stood at 19.5 per cent. But since the trial began, this figure has dropped to just 7 per cent.

The change is also important in the larger context of South Korea’s work culture. According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), South Korean employees worked an average of 1,865 hours in 2024, the sixth highest among developed nations. This is well above the OECD average of 1,736 hours and significantly higher than Japan, where employees work 248 fewer hours.

While it is still in trial mode, it has already reduced stress levels, improved efficiency, and encouraged workers to stay in their jobs.

