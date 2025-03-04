Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
This Guy Doesn’t Want Peace: Trump On Truth Social After Zelenskyy Says ‘End To War Very Very Far Away’

Trump also criticized European leaders, arguing that their dependence on the US to support Ukraine made them appear weak in their stance against Russia. He continued to push for Europe to take on a larger share of the financial and military burden in supporting Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump has strongly criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy


President Trump has once again criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after he remarked that a peace deal with Russia is still “very, very far away.” In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed frustration, claiming that Zelenskyy does not want peace and that the US would not tolerate such statements much longer.

Trump labeled Zelenskyy’s comment as the “worst statement” he could have made and suggested that Ukraine’s continued reliance on US support made the prospect of peace unlikely. Zelenskyy had made his comments while speaking to reporters after meeting European leaders in London. Despite the ongoing war, Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine remained committed to fighting and did not foresee an immediate resolution.

In his post, Trump also criticized European leaders, arguing that their dependence on the US to support Ukraine made them appear weak in their stance against Russia. He continued to push for Europe to take on a larger share of the financial and military burden in supporting Ukraine.

Elon Musk also weighed in on the debate, responding to Trump’s post on X (formerly Twitter) by accusing Zelenskyy of wanting a “forever war” and labeling it as “evil.”

President Trump Zelenskyy

