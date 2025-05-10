‘This Is a Significant Moment’: UK PM Keir Starmer Joins Global Leaders in Kyiv to Push for Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called the outcome of a major international meeting in Kyiv a “significant moment” in the effort to secure a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. However, he also acknowledged that it was not “the end of the process.”

Speaking to the BBC after a high-level virtual gathering of global allies supporting Ukraine—also known as the “coalition of the willing”—Sir Keir highlighted the united stance of the world leaders who are pushing Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, starting Monday.

“We haven’t seen unity like this pretty well throughout the conflict,” Starmer said, pointing out the rare alignment among countries on both the demand for a ceasefire and the consequences if Russia refuses.

World Leaders Rally Behind Ukraine in Kyiv Meeting

The meeting, hosted by Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky, included in-person attendance by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Starmer. Other major global figures joined virtually, including Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

The group issued a clear warning to Russia: agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire on land, sea, and air—or face “new and massive” sanctions targeting its energy and banking sectors.

According to Starmer, “You’ve got unity in the demand, but also unity in what the response will be if the demand is not met. We haven’t seen that sort of unity during this conflict.”

—

Trump Reportedly Supports Ceasefire Demand

U.S. President Donald Trump, who wasn’t present at the Kyiv meeting, reportedly spoke to Sir Keir afterwards by phone. Trump backed the ceasefire effort and reiterated that Russia should be held accountable.

“[Trump was] absolutely clear that this is a demand that must be met,” Starmer said.

Russia Reacts Cautiously as Kremlin Accuses West of Mixed Messages

The Russian government responded to the ceasefire proposal with mixed messages. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov accused European leaders of making “contradictory” and “generally confrontational” statements. However, he later added that Russia would consider the ceasefire idea.

“We have to think about this. This is a new development,” Peskov was quoted as saying by Russian state news agency Tass.

Peskov also insisted that Ukraine’s allies must stop sending weapons before any ceasefire could be considered—an idea that Western leaders have already rejected.

Day After Moscow Parade, Kyiv Meeting Sends a Clear Message

The Kyiv meeting came just one day after Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted over 20 foreign leaders—including China’s Xi Jinping and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva—at a grand military parade in Moscow to mark Victory Day, celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

“It was a hugely important, symbolic day here in Kyiv because there was a propaganda exercise in Moscow yesterday,” Starmer told the BBC. “80 years on from VE Day, it was really important that we were here today… to demonstrate that the values that underpinned what was being fought for 80 years ago are the same values now.”

A World on Edge: Starmer Says “This Is a Different Era”

Asked whether he personally feels anxious about rising global tensions—including in the Middle East and between India and Pakistan—Starmer admitted that “we are living in a more uncertain world.”

“We’re in a different era of defence and security,” he added, but said these concerns don’t keep him up at night. “It’s really important that I focus on what I can do—bringing people together, making significant steps today, making sure we’re preparing with Ukraine for what might happen next.”

What Is the “Coalition of the Willing”?

The group known as the “coalition of the willing” was formed by the UK and France to back Ukraine in its war against Russia and to support any future peace agreement with real security guarantees. That could include international peacekeeping troops on the ground in Ukraine to enforce any ceasefire or agreement.

Sir Keir stressed that although a ceasefire isn’t guaranteed yet, “material progress” was made in Kyiv. “I’m not going to pretend this is the end of the process but this is a significant moment we now need to push on and make sure this happens,” he said.