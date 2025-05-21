Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘This is Trump, Who Takes Credit for Everything’: John Bolton Slams Donald Trump Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire

‘This is Trump, Who Takes Credit for Everything’: John Bolton Slams Donald Trump Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire

India's operation struck nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, triggering retaliatory drone and shelling attacks from the Pakistani side across the LoC and International Border.

‘This is Trump, Who Takes Credit for Everything’: John Bolton Slams Donald Trump Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire

'This is Trump, Who Takes Credit for Everything': John Bolton Slams Donald Trump Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire


Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has pushed back against Donald Trump’s assertion that he played a decisive role in brokering the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Bolton, speaking to ANI, dismissed Trump’s claim as characteristic behavior, saying, “It’s nothing personal to India. This is Donald Trump, who takes credit for everything.”

Trump’s Signature Style: Jumping Ahead to Claim Credit

Bolton further elaborated that while Trump may have spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also involved, it’s likely that other nations were engaged behind the scenes too.

“I think he did have a call with Prime Minister Modi, and Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also on the call. I’m sure other countries might also be calling to see what they can do. It’s typical of Trump because he would jump in before everyone else could take credit. It may be irritating, probably is irritating to many people, but it’s nothing against India, it’s just Trump being Trump,” Bolton said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The ceasefire followed heightened tensions sparked by India’s ‘Operation Sindoor,’ which was launched in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 civilian lives.

India’s operation struck nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, triggering retaliatory drone and shelling attacks from the Pakistani side across the LoC and International Border.

Trump’s Premature Announcement Sparks Pushback from India

Before India issued any formal statement, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to declare a resolution.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he posted.

India, however, was quick to reject any suggestion of U.S. mediation in the matter.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed that discussions on Jammu and Kashmir are strictly a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

“As you are aware, we have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian Territory by Pakistan,” the MEA stated.

India Clarifies No Trade Talks Took Place During Conflict

The Indian government also clarified that no trade-related discussions occurred between Indian and U.S. leaders during the period of military operations and ceasefire talks.

“From the time OPERATION SINDOOR commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on 10th May, there were conversations between Indian and U.S. leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade did not come up in any of these discussions,” the MEA further noted.

While Trump’s statement stirred diplomatic ripples, India’s response made it clear that the ceasefire was not influenced by outside intervention but grounded in its own strategic and sovereign decisions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: US Government Data Breach: Hacker Exploits App Used by Trump Aide To Steal Sensitive Information

 

Filed under

donald trump John Bolton Pakistan US

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand