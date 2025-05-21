India's operation struck nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, triggering retaliatory drone and shelling attacks from the Pakistani side across the LoC and International Border.

'This is Trump, Who Takes Credit for Everything': John Bolton Slams Donald Trump Over India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton has pushed back against Donald Trump’s assertion that he played a decisive role in brokering the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Bolton, speaking to ANI, dismissed Trump’s claim as characteristic behavior, saying, “It’s nothing personal to India. This is Donald Trump, who takes credit for everything.”

Trump’s Signature Style: Jumping Ahead to Claim Credit

Bolton further elaborated that while Trump may have spoken with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also involved, it’s likely that other nations were engaged behind the scenes too.

“I think he did have a call with Prime Minister Modi, and Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also on the call. I’m sure other countries might also be calling to see what they can do. It’s typical of Trump because he would jump in before everyone else could take credit. It may be irritating, probably is irritating to many people, but it’s nothing against India, it’s just Trump being Trump,” Bolton said.

The ceasefire followed heightened tensions sparked by India’s ‘Operation Sindoor,’ which was launched in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 civilian lives.

India’s operation struck nine terror facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, triggering retaliatory drone and shelling attacks from the Pakistani side across the LoC and International Border.

Trump’s Premature Announcement Sparks Pushback from India

Before India issued any formal statement, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to declare a resolution.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he posted.

India, however, was quick to reject any suggestion of U.S. mediation in the matter.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed that discussions on Jammu and Kashmir are strictly a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

“As you are aware, we have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian Territory by Pakistan,” the MEA stated.

India Clarifies No Trade Talks Took Place During Conflict

The Indian government also clarified that no trade-related discussions occurred between Indian and U.S. leaders during the period of military operations and ceasefire talks.

“From the time OPERATION SINDOOR commenced on 7th May till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on 10th May, there were conversations between Indian and U.S. leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade did not come up in any of these discussions,” the MEA further noted.

While Trump’s statement stirred diplomatic ripples, India’s response made it clear that the ceasefire was not influenced by outside intervention but grounded in its own strategic and sovereign decisions.

(With Inputs From ANI)

