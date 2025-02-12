‘This Is What A Boss Should Be, ‘A True Leader’: Indian Billionaire MA Yusuff Ali Carries Employee’s Coffin In Abu Dhabi

MA Yusuff Ali carried the coffin of his late employee and helped a Kerala woman regain her home, earning praise for his humility and generosity.

Indian billionaire and Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali has won widespread admiration for his deeply compassionate gesture. Ali personally carried the coffin of his late employee, Shihabuddin, during the funeral prayer, offering condolences to his grieving family. Shihabuddin, a supervisor at Lulu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wahda Mall and a native of Thirur Kanmanam, tragically passed away due to a heart attack.

Ali shared a video of the solemn moment on his social media, drawing an outpouring of appreciation from netizens. Many hailed him as a true leader, with one user commenting, “This is what humanity looks like.” Others praised him as an ideal boss, setting an example of humility and responsibility.

Rescuing a Kerala Woman from Homelessness

Ali’s generosity extends beyond his business empire. In another notable act of kindness, he helped Sandhya, a woman from Kerala who was evicted from her home due to an unpaid loan.

Sandhya and her husband had borrowed ₹4 lakh from Manappuram Finance in 2019 to build their home in North Paravur. However, after her husband abandoned the family in 2021, loan payments ceased, causing the amount to escalate to ₹8 lakh with interest. The finance company had issued four warnings over three years before taking legal action. Recently, Sandhya returned home from work to find that officials had locked her out, preventing her and her children from retrieving their belongings.

Upon learning of her distressing situation, Yusuff Ali instructed his team in India to clear the full outstanding loan amount. He also provided an additional ₹10 lakh to help her and her children regain stability.

The Legacy of MA Yusuff Ali

As the chairman of Lulu Group, which operates 256 hypermarkets and malls across India and the UAE, Ali has built an empire with an estimated net worth of over $8.9 billion, according to Forbes. Yet, his philanthropic deeds have earned him as much recognition as his business ventures.

His recent act of gifting a luxurious ₹2 lakh Rado watch to social media influencer Effin further demonstrated his generosity. However, his personal involvement in his employee’s funeral and his assistance to a struggling Kerala woman have resonated deeply, reinforcing his image as a leader who values humanity above wealth.

