Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

This Map Shows Ukraine Missiles’ Reach Into Russia After Joe Biden Nod

As the war in Ukraine intensifies, President Joe Biden's approval of long-range U.S. missiles raises the stakes, with Russia bracing for deeper strikes. Amid growing tensions, the world watches closely as the conflict enters a new phase, with global ramifications on the horizon.

This Map Shows Ukraine Missiles’ Reach Into Russia After Joe Biden Nod

After President Joe Biden authorized the use of long-range U.S. missiles by Ukraine deep within Russian territory, questions remain about the potential impact of this decision. U.S. officials confirmed on Sunday that the White House had approved the deployment of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for attacks on Russian targets. This marks a significant shift in U.S. policy.

Effectiveness of ATACMS

While the decision lifts previous restrictions that had frustrated Ukrainian officials, there are doubts about the effectiveness of the limited ATACMS stockpile, especially as the conflict approaches its third year. Map by US publication Newsweek highlights the potential reach of these U.S.-supplied missiles when launched from Ukrainian-held territories. Moscow has been aware for months that the U.S. might approve the use of long-range missiles, allowing it to prepare accordingly.

Previously, the U.S. had allowed Ukraine to use shorter-range weapons, such as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), which were delivered early in the war. These systems had a range of approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) and were used to strike Russian targets along Ukraine’s border.

Will ATACMS help Ukraine?

In contrast, ATACMS can reach up to 190 miles (300 kilometers). The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted in August that many Russian military targets within this range could be hit by Ukrainian-operated ATACMS. However, some analysts remain skeptical. The think tank Defense Priorities, which opposes extensive U.S. military involvement abroad, criticized the decision, arguing it would not significantly improve Ukraine’s military position and could escalate U.S. and NATO entanglement in the conflict.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin did not immediately comment on the decision, he had previously stated that the use of such missiles against Russian territory would indicate NATO’s direct involvement, despite the alliance’s repeated assertions to the contrary. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the decision an “escalation of tensions” and a change in U.S. involvement.

Short-range ATACMS for Ukraine earlier

The U.S. had provided Ukraine with shorter-range ATACMS over a year ago, but had resisted calls for the approval of longer-range versions, fearing further escalation. With the limited supply of ATACMS in U.S. stockpiles, analysts like Kavanagh argue that large quantities of the missiles are necessary to meaningfully challenge Russia’s position, but these are unlikely to be provided due to the limited availability.

Western nations supporting Ukraine, particularly the U.K. and France, are expected to follow Washington’s lead in approving deeper strikes into Russia. British politicians have expressed support for the U.S. decision, with former British Armed Forces Minister James Cartlidge welcoming the move and advocating for similar use of British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. These missiles have a range of over 155 miles (250 kilometers). British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized Ukraine’s importance at the upcoming G20 summit in Brazil, stressing the need for continued support. James Rogers, director of the Council on Geostrategy, suggested that the U.K. should do everything possible to enable Ukraine to use its weapons against Russian military and logistical targets.

Read More: Has Hamas Political Office Moved To Turkey From Qatar?

Filed under

Army Tactical Missile Systems ATACMS HIMARS Long-range US missiles russia ukraine
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Why Is The World Celebrating Men? Happy International Men’s Day

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Supreme Court Orders Bail For Malayalam Actor Siddique In Rape Case

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Indo-Canadian Niki Sharma Appointed Deputy Premier Of British Columbia

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei Set To Be Iran’s Next Supreme Leader After Ayatollah Khamenei?

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

BJP Launches Attack At AAP With ‘AAP-AT-KAAL’ Questions ‘Is This What You Wanted Delhi?’

Entertainment

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should ….’

Viral Video: Pakistani Girl Falls In Love With Indian Boy, In Tears Asks ‘What Should

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

Diddy’s Former Bodyguard Claims Rapper Performed Bird Sacrifice Ahead Of Shyne Shooting Verdict

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star Cast Here

‘I Found A Way In,’ Says Kevin Smith On Making Dogma Sequel- Check The Star

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Why Did Timothée Chalamet Panic Sleep During Bob Dylan’s Biopic Shoot?

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Leaked Texts Expose Troubling Details Of Diddy And Cassie’s Relationship

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the Dark

Want To Visit A Fairyland In India? Find 5 Magical Destinations That Glow in the

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

International Men’s Day 2024: A Closer Look At Why It’s More Than Just A Celebration

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox