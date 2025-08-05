This Southeast Asian Nation Grants Visa-Free Entry To Indians, PM Modi Vows More Direct Flights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr on Tuesday at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The aim of the meeting was to deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two nations share close ties based on civilizational, history, and people-to-people connections. MEA stated that the leaders held “comprehensive discussions” to strengthen their long-standing relationship.

PM Narendra Modi said, “We welcome the Philippines’ decision to allow visa-free entry to Indian tourists. India has also decided to allow free e-visa for the Philippines’ tourists. This year, work will be done regarding direct flights between India and Manila…”

Earlier in the day, Marcos was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday during his maiden State Visit to India. He was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.

In a post on X, the MEA said, “A special welcome for a special partner! President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines on his maiden State Visit to India was welcomed by Guard of Honour & ceremonial welcome. Warmly greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Rashtrapati Bhavan also posted on X, stating, “President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Addressing the media at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Marcos Jr said the world now refers to what was once the Asia Pacific Region as the Indo-Pacific Region.

“Indo Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific,” the visiting Philippines President said while addressing reporters at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital today.

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from ANI)

