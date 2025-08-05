LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec gaza donald trump Hiroshima and Nagasaki Rajya Sabha LIVE russia opec
LIVE TV
Home > World > This Southeast Asian Nation Grants Visa-Free Entry To Indians, PM Modi Vows More Direct Flights

This Southeast Asian Nation Grants Visa-Free Entry To Indians, PM Modi Vows More Direct Flights

MEA stated that the leaders held “comprehensive discussions” to strengthen their long-standing relationship.

This Southeast Asian Nation Grants Visa-Free Entry To Indians, PM Modi Vows More Direct Flights

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 5, 2025 14:46:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr on Tuesday at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. The aim of the meeting was to deepen the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two nations share close ties based on civilizational, history, and people-to-people connections. MEA stated that the leaders held “comprehensive discussions” to strengthen their long-standing relationship.

PM Narendra Modi said, “We welcome the Philippines’ decision to allow visa-free entry to Indian tourists. India has also decided to allow free e-visa for the Philippines’ tourists. This year, work will be done regarding direct flights between India and Manila…”

Earlier in the day, Marcos was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday during his maiden State Visit to India. He was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.

In a post on X, the MEA said, “A special welcome for a special partner! President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr of the Philippines on his maiden State Visit to India was welcomed by Guard of Honour & ceremonial welcome. Warmly greeted by President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Rashtrapati Bhavan also posted on X, stating, “President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Mr Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., President of the Republic of the Philippines at Rashtrapati Bhavan.”

Addressing the media at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Marcos Jr said the world now refers to what was once the Asia Pacific Region as the Indo-Pacific Region.

“Indo Pacific is the correct evolution of Asia Pacific,” the visiting Philippines President said while addressing reporters at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital today.

This is the first visit by the President of the Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: PM Modi Meets Philippines President Marcos Jr, Discusses Strengthening Ties Between Nations

Tags: Ferdinand R Marcos Jrphilippines

RELATED News

UK Launches ‘One In, One Out’ Migrant Deal with France – What It Means & How It Will Work
Man Missing Since 1997 Found Frozen In PoK Glacier After 28 Years – What Trekker Discovered Will Shock You
Canada Conducts First Humanitarian Airdrop In War-Torn Gaza, Here’s All You Need To Know
Hong Kong Issues Highest Alert as Heaviest Rain Since 1884 Triggers Flash Floods, Shuts Hospitals & Schools
Netanyahu Wants Full Gaza Occupation, But Is IDF Signaling A Different Path?

LATEST NEWS

5 Everyday Habits That Are Secretly Damaging Your Skin and Scalp
Adani Ports Sets Sail With 21% Jump In Q1 Revenue On Logistics, Marine Surge
Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Sab Sikhana Padta Hai’ Banter With Mohammed Siraj Goes Viral After Oval Test Win – Watch
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Heads Of State’s Streaming Triumph And The Power Of Storytelling
PM Modi to Inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan, India’s First Sustainable Central Secretariat Building
West Bengal: Large Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized From A Flat
Kalyan Banerjee Attacks Mahua Moitra After Resigning As TMC Chief Whip
George Clooney Fires Back: ‘I Don’t Care What Critics Say’ – Actor Shuts Down Haters With Bold Response
Sachin Tendulkar And James Anderson Absent At Trophy Ceremony: Where Were Cricket’s Greatest?
English Media Criticizes England Test Team Over Shock Loss, Says ‘Biggest Win’ Of Bazball Era Slipped Away
This Southeast Asian Nation Grants Visa-Free Entry To Indians, PM Modi Vows More Direct Flights

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Southeast Asian Nation Grants Visa-Free Entry To Indians, PM Modi Vows More Direct Flights

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Southeast Asian Nation Grants Visa-Free Entry To Indians, PM Modi Vows More Direct Flights
This Southeast Asian Nation Grants Visa-Free Entry To Indians, PM Modi Vows More Direct Flights
This Southeast Asian Nation Grants Visa-Free Entry To Indians, PM Modi Vows More Direct Flights
This Southeast Asian Nation Grants Visa-Free Entry To Indians, PM Modi Vows More Direct Flights

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?