Tuesday, April 22, 2025
  This Ukrainian-Born Bishop In Melbourne Is The Youngest Cardinal Who Will Help Elect New Pope After Pope Francis' Death

This Ukrainian-Born Bishop In Melbourne Is The Youngest Cardinal Who Will Help Elect New Pope After Pope Francis’ Death

Born in Ternopil, Ukraine, Bychok joined a monastery after finishing high school and was later ordained in Lviv. His service has spanned several countries, including Poland and the United States, before being named the Eparch of Saints Peter and Paul of Melbourne in January 2020.

This Ukrainian-Born Bishop In Melbourne Is The Youngest Cardinal Who Will Help Elect New Pope After Pope Francis’ Death

Bishop Mykola Bychok and Pope Francis


Following the passing of Pope Francis, the Catholic Church has begun preparations for the election of a new pontiff.

Among the cardinals selected to participate in the upcoming papal conclave is Cardinal Mykola Bychok, a Ukrainian-born bishop currently serving in Melbourne, Australia.

Pope Francis Dies at 88 on Easter Monday

The Vatican confirmed the death of Pope Francis, the first Latin American pope, on Easter Monday at the age of 88. He had been battling multiple age-related health issues and had recently recovered from a serious case of double pneumonia.

His death has prompted the Catholic Church to initiate the papal succession process.

Cardinal Mykola Bychok: Youngest Cardinal and Australia’s Highest-Ranking Catholic Official

Cardinal Mykola Bychok, aged 45, is now the youngest member of the College of Cardinals and the highest-ranking Catholic figure in Australia. He was appointed by Pope Francis in late 2024, marking a significant moment for the Australian Catholic community.

Born in Ternopil, Ukraine, Bychok joined a monastery after finishing high school and was later ordained in Lviv. His service has spanned several countries, including Poland and the United States, before being named the Eparch of Saints Peter and Paul of Melbourne in January 2020.

Bychok’s elevation makes him the first Australian cardinal appointed since George Pell, and only the eighth in Australian history. His appointment came ahead of senior figures like Sydney Archbishop Anthony Fisher and Melbourne Archbishop Peter Comensoli.

During the Vatican ceremony last December, Pope Francis personally greeted Cardinal Bychok in Ukrainian, saying “Glory be to Jesus Christ.” The gesture was warmly received by Catholic communities in both Australia and Ukraine, who praised the recognition of Bychok’s leadership.

Bychok to Participate in Upcoming Papal Conclave

Cardinal Bychok will be part of the papal conclave in the Vatican, expected to convene in the coming weeks to elect the next pope.

As the leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Australia, his presence marks a milestone in the global representation within the Church’s highest decision-making body.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Bychok has been an active and vocal advocate for Ukraine, speaking out on behalf of his homeland and its people. His leadership has brought significant attention to the plight of Ukrainians within the global Catholic community.

