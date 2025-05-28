‘This War Is Part Of A Global Struggle’: Aleksander Dugin On Ukraine War, Trump, and the Future of a Multipolar World

Russian philosopher and political thinker Aleksander Dugin offered an analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war and the evolving world order.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX Senior Executive Editor Megha Sharma, Russian philosopher and political thinker Aleksander Dugin offered a wide-ranging analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war, global geopolitics, and the evolving world order. Speaking candidly, Dugin — a key ideological influence in the Kremlin — explained why he believes the conflict in Ukraine is rooted in a deeper global struggle between unipolarity and multipolarity.

Dugin, often regarded as a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has faced international sanctions from countries including the United States, Canada, Japan, and Ukraine. His ideas have been described by critics as “too dangerous,” and his books were recently banned in the U.S. under the Biden administration. In 2022, Dugin suffered a personal tragedy when his daughter was killed in a car bombing widely speculated to have been intended for him.

“This war is part of a global struggle”

Explaining why the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues without any clear path to resolution, Dugin said the war must be viewed in its broader geopolitical context.

“This war was provoked by the desire of the global West, the global hegemony, to keep eternally its rule over the world and not let multipolarity emerge,” he said. “The growth of sovereignty in Russia, as well in China or in India… the shaping of a multipolar world… that was the geopolitical origin of this.”

According to Dugin, the West’s support for Ukraine following the 2014 Maidan coup was an effort to create an “anti-Russia” on its borders, designed to provoke conflict. Russia’s response, he said, began with the annexation of Crimea and escalated into the “special military operation” launched in 2022.

“No one now has the position that could be acceptable — neither us, nor Ukraine, nor the globalists at the West. Only Trump would like to put the end to the hostility,” he added.

“Trump’s war? No — it’s Biden’s, Putin’s, and Zelensky’s”

Dugin described former U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential peacemaker — not because he understands the conflict fully, but because he has no ideological stake in it. “Trump has declared many times already… it wasn’t his war. It is Zelensky’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s war, not Trump’s war,” he said. “He has the sincere desire to put the end to this war but he couldn’t enter into details. He lacks the knowledge of the Russian history, European history… but he wants to organize peace talks.”

Despite Trump’s limitations, Dugin believes his disinterest in the conflict could lead to a U.S. withdrawal — which he sees as the only real path to peace. “The only thing he could really do is to get United States out of this war. That will make a huge impact on all the situation,” Dugin said.

“We have many common points with Trump”

Dugin spoke approvingly of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” project, calling it a signal of acceptance for multipolarity — a concept Dugin champions. “I am very happy with Trump’s MAGA project… that means acceptance of the multipolarity,” he said. “I have written recently my book on the conservative revolution of Donald Trump, praising his efforts to reorganize the architecture of the global relations.”

Dugin argued that the U.S. under Trump has no reason to oppose other nations asserting sovereignty, so long as they don’t challenge U.S. security directly. In his words, “Russia doesn’t contradict the American national interest.”

“We are strongly against globalism, against liberal agenda that denies the right to the country to be sovereign.”

“Sanctions hurt Europe more than Russia”

Addressing the impact of Western sanctions, Dugin acknowledged the challenges for Russia but claimed the damage is greater for Europe.

“We stand already for three years under the terrible sanctions,” he said. “But the Western European economy hugely is depending from Russia. They hit themselves.”

He argued that sanctions had forced Russia to shift its economic strategy toward greater self-reliance, triggering what he called a “reindustrialization.”

“We rely much more on our own production… we have very reliable partners — India, China, and other countries not under direct control of the global West.”

On BRICS and the battle for financial sovereignty

Discussing the BRICS initiative to launch a currency to rival the U.S. dollar, Dugin stressed that this effort represents a key step toward a multipolar financial order.

“We need to continue to promote BRICS currency because that means multipolarity in the financial field,” he said.

While he acknowledged Trump might oppose such a move to protect the dollar’s dominance, he argued that even Trump lacks full control over the American financial system.

“Trump is not fully in control over his own country or over his own American financial system… the financial global system was organized by the enemies of Trump — by globalists.”

Can India play the mediator?

When asked about the role of countries like India in brokering peace, Dugin was supportive but realistic.

“We appreciate very much all the efforts to put the end to this war — of India, of Latin America, of Turkey, of China,” he said. “But I think that the other powers are less capable to do something serious than United States.”

His belief remains that only a withdrawal of U.S. military support for Ukraine can tip the scales toward peace.

A war beyond borders

In closing, Dugin reiterated his view that the war in Ukraine is just one front in a larger conflict over global control. For him, the battle is not only about territory but about ideology — sovereignty versus globalism.

As he put it, “It is not easy to overcome sanctions for us, but we could afford such a situation for a long time… That only helps us to develop our economy without reliance on anybody else.”

From Trump’s MAGA doctrine to BRICS’ currency ambitions, and from battlefield strategies to philosophical divides, Dugin’s perspective is clear: the war in Ukraine is part of a much bigger realignment of global power — and Russia, he insists, will stand its ground.