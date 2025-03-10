Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
This Women Only Gym Refuses Transgender Women To Join, Sparks Debate Over Inclusivity Policy- Here’s What Really Happening?

Initially, the gym was expected to be inclusive of transgender women, but recent updates indicate a policy change restricting access to biological women only.

The Girls Spot- Women Only Gym


Fitness entrepreneur Natalee B. had launched ‘The Girls Spot’ in 2025. The women-only gym aimed at creating a secure and comfortable environment for biological women.

Shift in Inclusivity Policy Sparks Online Debate

Initially, the gym was expected to be inclusive of transgender women, but recent updates indicate a policy change restricting access to biological women only. This shift has ignited a heated discussion on social media, with opinions divided between discrimination concerns and the need for gender-specific safe spaces.

The owner while addressing the controversy on X stated, “Addressing my tweet from 2021. The Girls Spot operates as a female-only gym for biological women, tackling harassment, sexual assault & violence that women face inside the gym.” She added, “The tweet circling was made 4 years ago and I was in the very early stages of creating a concept.”

What Did The Internet Say?

One person tweeted, “Addressing tweets to clarify that you actually became transphobic since then and are no longer are accepting of trans people. what a loser. The cultural push towards conservatism should really horrify us all.”

Another shared, “idk cause as a cis woman you can add “women’s only gym except for trans women” to the list of places i would not feel comfortable.” One added, “That dutty gym is also no longer a safe space for women who are PCOS babes like myself. so before you TERFs open your mouth to say anything, understand that if you’re impacted by likes of unwanted facial hair or more prominent “masculine” features etc, you’re not safe either.”

One person tweeted, “Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t excluding trans women just segregating women who fail to meet a beauty standard a majority of us don’t meet in the first place?”

Another tweeted, “I do however like that that girl banned trans women from her gym and expected a positive response and instead she got quite the opposite, maybe we’re not cooked!!!”

Safety vs. Inclusivity in Gender-Specific Spaces

The evolving gender policies in fitness centers continue to be a highly debated issue, raising questions about balancing inclusivity with safety and comfort.

The Girls Spot’s decision reflects a broader societal discussion on how businesses navigate gender identity and exclusive spaces.

