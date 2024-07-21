Thousands Attend Trump's First Rally Since Shooting Incident

In his first public appearance since surviving an assassination attempt, thousands gathered to see Donald Trump at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Scheduled to address the crowd at 5:00 PM EST (10:00 PM BST) on Saturday, Trump’s supporters began lining up outside the Van Andel Arena early in the morning. The queue stretched nearly three miles (4.8km) when the doors opened at 1:00 PM EST.

Two hours before Trump and his new running mate, JD Vance, were set to speak, the 12,000-capacity arena had to close its doors as it reached full capacity. This rally, unlike the previous week’s event in Butler, Pennsylvania, was held indoors to enhance security measures. In Pennsylvania, shooter William Crooks had climbed onto a nearby roof to target Trump, injuring his ear and killing an audience member.

Despite the recent shooting, Trump supporters in Michigan, many donning “Make America Great Again” hats and American flag-themed attire, were undeterred. T-shirts featuring Trump’s mug shot were also being sold at the event. Wendy and Steve Upcott from Clarkston, Michigan, attended despite their daughter’s concerns for their safety, driven by their desire to show support for Trump.

Jason Russell, a former Secret Service agent, explained that the indoor venue would allow for more controlled security measures, including metal detectors and a thorough search of the building by military personnel. Trump would likely remain unseen until taking the stage, surrounded by a significant number of Secret Service agents.

The motive behind the 20-year-old gunman’s attack in Pennsylvania remains unknown, and the Secret Service has faced criticism for not preventing the shooter from firing from a nearby building despite being alerted by rallygoers.

This rally in Michigan is one of several campaign stops for Trump in key battleground states, as polls show a close race against President Joe Biden. The rally follows the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump accepted his party’s presidential nomination and addressed the public for the first time since the shooting.

The rally also marked Trump’s first campaign appearance with his vice-presidential pick, Ohio Senator JD Vance. Meanwhile, Biden had to pause campaign events after testing positive for COVID-19 and is facing internal party pressure to drop out of the race due to concerns about his age and cognitive abilities. Trump has largely stayed silent on the Democratic Party’s internal issues, focusing instead on criticizing Biden’s administration.

During his 90-minute speech, Trump discussed various topics, including mass deportations and inflation, and recounted the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania. “I’m not supposed to be here,” he told the crowd, adding, “I had God on my side.”

Trump’s campaign announced that the next rally would be held in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 24 at the Bojangles Coliseum.