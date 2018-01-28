Innumerable people demonstrated in the US in an annual Walk for Life campaign against abortion. With huge banners in hands, which read 'Abortion HURTS Women' walked down in San Francisco. The demonstration is held every January 22 on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the US Supreme Court decision that legalised abortion.

The organiser of the annual event, the Walk for Life Organization, said on its website that the rally is held "to reach out to women harmed by abortion" and "to inform society of the damage done to women by abortion

About 30,000 people demonstrated in the US in an annual Walk for Life campaign against abortion. The protesters on Saturday holding a huge banner, which reads “Abortion HURTS Women,” walked down Market Street in downtown San Francisco in the US western state of California.The rally is part of a nation-wide event organised by the Walk for Life Organisation in protest of abortion with strong support for the lives of unborn children and their families, Xinhua reported.The demonstration is held every January 22 on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the US Supreme Court decision that legalised abortion.

The Supreme Court legalised abortion nationwide in a landmark ruling 45 years ago.In 1973, the Supreme Court issued the famous Roe v. Wade decision with a 7-2 vote that affirmed the legal right of women to have an abortion under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution.The organiser of the annual event, the Walk for Life Organization, said on its website that the rally is held “to reach out to women harmed by abortion” and “to inform society of the damage done to women by abortion.”A week ago, US President Donald Trump attended the 45th March for Life in Washington, D.C. and proclaimed January 22, 2018, as National Sanctity of Human Life Day.

We are protecting the sanctity of life and the family as the foundation of our society,” he said at the rally. It’s been 45 years since a landmark Supreme Court ruling legalized abortion nationwide. Every year, activists with Walk for Life West Coast plan their march for the weekend closest to the Jan. 22 anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling.