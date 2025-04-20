Thousands March Nationwide Against Civil Liberty Violations Under Trump Administration Policies

In Jacksonville, Florida, protestors tackled a range of issues—climate, civil rights, and even billionaire influence. These anti Trump Protest are getting very frequent after his new policies.

Thousands of protestors hit the streets across the U.S. on Saturday, signs in hand and sneakers laced, ready to challenge President Donald Trump’s policies—again. Less than two weeks after the April 5 protest wave, crowds returned to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago. The turnout was smaller, but the outrage stayed loud. According to The New York Times, over 700 protests popped up from Jacksonville to Los Angeles. Protestors rallied against Trump’s positions on immigration, civil liberties, federal job cuts, LGBTQ rights, and the economy—making it clear they’re not ready to let these issues slide without a fight.

White House Gets An Earful: “Shame! Shame! Shame!”

The crowd outside the White House wasn’t shy. Protestors turned up the volume, repeatedly chanting “shame!” to express their fury at the administration’s policies. Many also marched from the Washington Monument, demanding accountability and the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man wrongfully deported to El Salvador. The protestors made it clear: they believe these are not just policy missteps, but constitutional red flags.

“Where Does It Stop?”: Protestor Sounds Alarm

Aaron Burk, a rally-goer in D.C., didn’t hold back. “I am worried that the administration would not stop at deporting undocumented immigrants without due process and would imprison and deport U.S. citizens,” he said. With concern in his voice, he added, “Where does it stop?” Burk, whose daughter is transgender, said what worries him most is the growing dehumanisation of minorities.

Sunshine State Joins The Storm

In Jacksonville, Florida, protestors tackled a range of issues—climate, civil rights, and even billionaire influence. “We are losing our country,” said demonstrator Sara Harvey. She’s no newcomer to the protest scene—she previously rallied against federal job cuts linked to Elon Musk and marched during the April 5 wave. Harvey and others also raised alarms about attempts to roll back the Endangered Species Act.

