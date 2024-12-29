Thousands Of Flights Delayed Across The US, One Dead In Deadly Tornado As Storms Hit Holiday Travelers

Severe weather across the U.S. disrupted holiday travel on Saturday. Deadly tornadoes in the southeast and heavy snow and wind on the west coast caused delays or cancellations of thousands of flights. At least 10 tornadoes hit Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. High winds and heavy rain affected the west coast, especially California and Oregon.

Thousands of Flights Delayed and Canceled Due to Severe Weather

On Saturday, over 7,000 flights in the U.S. were delayed, and more than 200 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware. Major airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth International, and George Bush Intercontinental in Houston, experienced significant delays due to severe weather across the country.

At Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, nearly a third of flights were delayed, while Dallas/Fort Worth and Houston saw almost half of their flights affected. Travelers faced chaos as the weather systems caused ripple effects on flights nationwide.

Deadly Tornadoes Hit the Southeast

Severe tornadoes tore through the southeastern U.S., particularly affecting Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. At least 10 tornadoes were reported, causing widespread destruction and one fatality near Houston.

The tornadoes claimed the life of one person and injured four others in Brazoria County, Texas, located about 45 miles south of Houston. Authorities expect the death toll to rise as more areas are assessed. Many homes and schools were severely damaged or destroyed, leaving behind a trail of destruction, including snapped trees, fallen utility poles, and debris scattered across streets and yards.

High Winds and Heavy Rain Hit the West Coast

Meanwhile, severe weather along the west coast caused significant disruptions. California and Oregon faced high winds and heavy rainfall. In the Tahoe Basin, winds gusted up to 150 mph in high elevations, while gusts of 50 mph affected lower areas.

Forecasts predict 4 to 6 inches of rain in areas from San Francisco to Portland, with up to 3 feet of snow expected in the Lake Tahoe area by New Year’s Eve. The National Weather Service warned that damaging winds could knock down trees and power lines, causing widespread power outages in the affected regions.

How to Stay Safe During Severe Weather

As these extreme weather conditions continue to impact the country, it’s crucial for travelers to stay informed and prepared:

Monitor flight statuses regularly to avoid surprises at the airport.

Plan for delays and ensure flexibility in travel schedules.

Stay updated on local weather warnings, especially in areas prone to tornadoes and heavy snow.

