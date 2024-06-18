Thousands of Israelis Turn Out For Anti-Government Protest; Unites Against Netanyahu's War Efforts

Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war against Hamas militants. The protests, which have been ongoing since October, have gained momentum, with tens of thousands of people participating in demonstrations across the country.The latest protest took place in Jerusalem, where thousands gathered outside the Israeli parliament and Netanyahu’s residence.

The protesters, who included both young and old, were armed with drums, horns, and placards calling for fresh elections and an end to the war.The protests are a response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has seen devastating losses on both sides. According to official figures, over 37,000 Palestinians have been killed and 85,000 injured, while 1,194 people have been killed in Israel, mostly civilians.The protesters are calling for a ceasefire to bring the remaining Gaza hostages home and for the government to prioritize equality and peace.

Some wore shirts bearing slogans such as “stop the war” and “we are all created equal.” The protests are a significant challenge to Netanyahu’s government, which has faced increasing pressure both domestically and internationally to stop the war and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. The movement has gained significant momentum, with many calling for a change in the government’s handling of the war and for a more equitable approach to the conflict.

