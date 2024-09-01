Thousands Protest Controversial Law on Stray Dogs in Turkey

Thousands of Turks took to the streets of Istanbul on Sunday to protest a new law aimed at removing stray dogs from the streets, which critics argue could lead to widespread culling or overcrowding in shelters.

The legislation, passed last month, seeks to address safety concerns associated with stray dogs. However, animal rights activists are concerned it will result in the killing of strays or their confinement in inadequate conditions. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has defended the law as a necessary measure to tackle the issue.

Protesters gathered in Istanbul, holding signs with slogans like “Shelters are death camps” and “Withdraw the bloody law.” Hasan Kizilyatak, 64, voiced opposition, stating, “We want this law to be withdrawn immediately. They are living beings, just like us. We are here because we are against them being annihilated.”

Ayten Arslan, 55, a supporter of Erdogan, also joined the protest, emphasizing her disapproval of the law despite her political allegiance. “Just like we stood beside our president on July 15 (2016) when there was a coup attempt, we are here for the stray animals,” she said.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has filed a motion to repeal the law in the Constitutional Court less than two weeks after its passage.

The government estimates that around 4 million stray dogs roam Turkey’s streets and rural areas. Although most are harmless, there have been several attacks on people, including children. According to a report by the Safe Streets and Defense of the Right to Life Association, 65 people have died in stray dog attacks since 2022.

Under the new legislation, municipalities are required to collect stray dogs, house them in shelters, and have them vaccinated, neutered, and spayed before making them available for adoption. Dogs that are in pain, terminally ill, or pose a health risk to humans will be euthanized. Although the initial draft included cats, this provision was removed after public outcry.

Critics question where financially strained municipalities will find the funds to build the additional shelters needed. Animal rights activists fear that some municipalities might use the pretext of illness to justify killing dogs instead of investing in proper shelter facilities.

Recent social media videos showing dead cats and dogs buried in ditches have further fueled concerns. Activists claim these animals were indiscriminately killed following the law’s passage, intensifying the outcry against the new legislation.