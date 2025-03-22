Thousands Protest In Turkey Against Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu’s Arrest, Defy Government Crackdown

Istanbul’s streets are ablaze with defiance as thousands rally against the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key challenger to President Erdogan. Despite government crackdowns, the protests continue to swell, demanding justice and democracy.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Istanbul, Turkey, for the third consecutive day, demonstrating against the arrest of the city’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The mass protests defy a stern warning from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has vowed to crack down on what he termed as “street terror.”

Arrest of Istanbul’s Mayor Sparks Outrage

Opposition leader Ozgur Ozel claimed that more than 300,000 people participated in protests across the city on Friday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“We are 300,000 people,” Ozel told a massive crowd outside City Hall, adding that demonstrators had to spread across multiple locations due to road and bridge closures enforced by authorities to limit the protests.

Imamoglu, a leading political rival to Erdogan, was arrested on Wednesday, just days before he was expected to announce his candidacy for the 2028 presidential race. The government has accused him of corruption and alleged ties to terrorist organizations. Alongside Imamoglu, dozens of journalists and business figures were also detained.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a move that further fueled controversy, Istanbul University invalidated Imamoglu’s diploma on Tuesday. Under the Turkish Constitution, a university degree is a prerequisite to running for the nation’s highest office, effectively barring him from the presidential race. Imamoglu has stated he will challenge the decision.

Turkey President Erdogan Defends Arrest, Calls Protests a Threat

Speaking on Friday, Erdogan accused Imamoglu’s party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), of engaging in corruption and collaborating with “terror” groups. He dismissed the protests as an attempt to destabilize the country.

“An anti-corruption operation in Istanbul is being used as an excuse to stir unrest in our streets. I want it to be known that we will not allow a handful of opportunists to bring unrest to Turkiye just to protect their plundering schemes,” Erdogan said.

The government has imposed a four-day ban on political demonstrations following Imamoglu’s arrest.

Nationwide Protests and Arrests in Turkey

Protests have now spread to 32 of Turkiye’s 81 provinces, according to AFP. Many demonstrators view Imamoglu’s detention as an attempt to eliminate a formidable opponent ahead of the next national election.

The CHP has called the arrest a “coup.” Protesters chanted slogans such as “Don’t be silent! Otherwise, they’ll come for you,” and “Rights, law, justice.” Many held placards reading, “Don’t be afraid, the people are here.”

Turkish media reported that at least 88 demonstrators have been arrested since the protests began. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated that 16 police officers have been injured. Additionally, another 54 individuals were detained for making online posts that authorities claimed incited hatred.

Also Raed: Israeli Forces Advance Deeper Into Gaza, Destroy Only Specialized Cancer Hospital