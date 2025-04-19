Home
Thousands Rally in London After UK Supreme Court Ruling on Legal Definition of Woman

Protesters gathered in Parliament Square for an "emergency demonstration" following a UK Supreme Court ruling that legally defines a woman as someone born biologically female.

Thousands of trans rights protesters gathered in London’s Parliament Square on Saturday for an “emergency demonstration” following a UK Supreme Court ruling that legally defines a woman as someone born biologically female, effectively excluding transgender women from that definition, The Associated Press reported.

The landmark ruling, issued on Wednesday, has stirred unease within the trans community and among human rights advocates, who fear that it could undermine legal protections for transgender individuals, the report said.

According to the report, protesters at the rally chanted slogans calling for “trans liberation” and “trans rights now”, waving flags and holding banners criticising the court decision.

While the court confirmed that transgender individuals remain protected from discrimination, trans advocacy groups have reportedly argued that the verdict adversely affects essential rights. The head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission told AP that the ruling may lead to trans women being excluded from women’s spaces, including toilets, hospital wards, and sports teams.

The British government, however, welcomed the ruling, saying it brought “clarity and confidence” to women and service providers.

The decision relates to a 2018 law passed by the Scottish Parliament requiring at least 50% female representation on the boards of Scottish public bodies. The inclusion of transgender women with gender recognition certificates was challenged in court.

According to the report, the Supreme Court suggested that defining a woman based on a gender recognition certificate would conflict with the biological definitions used in the 2010 Equality Act, stating that the act could “only be interpreted as referring to biological sex.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney acknowledged the emotional impact of the decision, reportedly saying that he understood the “hurt and anguish” trans people feel over the verdict, while also affirming that the ruling must be followed.

