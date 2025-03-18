‘Threat Of Islamic Terrorists’: Bangladesh Rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s Remarks On Persecution Of Religious Minorities

Bangladesh has strongly rejected comments made by US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard regarding the alleged persecution and killing of Hindus and religious minorities in the country.

Strong Response from Bangladesh

Gabbard made her remarks during an interview with an Indian television channel on Monday, expressing concerns about religious persecution in Bangladesh and linking it to global efforts to combat “Islamist terrorism.” The response from Dhaka reflected the growing tensions between the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The interim government issued a statement condemning Gabbard’s allegations, particularly her claim that Bangladesh is facing threats from extremists with the objective of establishing an “Islamist caliphate.”

“Bangladesh strongly condemns any efforts to link the country to any form of ‘Islamist caliphate’,” the statement read.

Bangladesh’s Commitment to Peace and Counterterrorism

The Bangladeshi government emphasized that the country has always upheld an inclusive and peaceful practice of Islam. It also highlighted the nation’s achievements in fighting terrorism and extremism, stating that it has actively worked with international partners, including the US, to address security threats.

“These remarks are misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism,” the statement added.

The government further argued that Gabbard’s comments lacked specific evidence and unfairly portrayed an entire nation.

“Gabbard’s comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations. They paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush,” the statement said.

Bangladesh Stresses Constructive Dialogue

The interim government called for responsible political discourse, urging global leaders to avoid reinforcing harmful stereotypes or stoking sectarian tensions.

“Political leaders should base their statements, especially on sensitive issues, on actual knowledge and take care not to reinforce harmful stereotypes, to fan fears, and potentially even stoke sectarian tensions,” the government emphasized.

Bangladesh reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with international partners on counterterrorism efforts, stating that discussions on such matters should be rooted in facts and mutual respect for sovereignty and security.

Gabbard’s Visit to India and Her Remarks

Tulsi Gabbard is currently in India attending a security and intelligence conclave. She is also scheduled to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, where she will deliver an address on Tuesday. She is the first senior official from the Trump administration to visit India.

During her interview with NDTV, Gabbard stated, “The long-time unfortunate persecution and killing and abuse of religious minorities – Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Catholics, and others – has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration.”

She further indicated that discussions between the US and Bangladesh regarding Islamist terrorism were still in the early stages.

“Talks are just beginning between Trump’s new cabinet and the Bangladesh government, and the threat of Islamist terrorists is a central area of focus for the US,” she said.

Her comments come at a time when India has also voiced concerns over the interim Bangladeshi government’s inability to protect religious minorities and the perceived rise of extremist elements in the country.