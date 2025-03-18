Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Threat Of Islamic Terrorists’: Bangladesh Rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s Remarks On Persecution Of Religious Minorities

‘Threat Of Islamic Terrorists’: Bangladesh Rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s Remarks On Persecution Of Religious Minorities

Bangladesh has strongly rejected comments made by US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard regarding the alleged persecution and killing of Hindus and religious minorities in the country.

‘Threat Of Islamic Terrorists’: Bangladesh Rejects Tulsi Gabbard’s Remarks On Persecution Of Religious Minorities

Bangladesh has strongly rejected comments made by US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard.


Bangladesh has strongly rejected comments made by US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard regarding the alleged persecution and killing of Hindus and religious minorities in the country. The Bangladeshi government has labeled these remarks as baseless, lacking evidence, and damaging to the country’s international image.

Strong Response from Bangladesh

Gabbard made her remarks during an interview with an Indian television channel on Monday, expressing concerns about religious persecution in Bangladesh and linking it to global efforts to combat “Islamist terrorism.” The response from Dhaka reflected the growing tensions between the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus and the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The interim government issued a statement condemning Gabbard’s allegations, particularly her claim that Bangladesh is facing threats from extremists with the objective of establishing an “Islamist caliphate.”

“Bangladesh strongly condemns any efforts to link the country to any form of ‘Islamist caliphate’,” the statement read.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bangladesh’s Commitment to Peace and Counterterrorism

The Bangladeshi government emphasized that the country has always upheld an inclusive and peaceful practice of Islam. It also highlighted the nation’s achievements in fighting terrorism and extremism, stating that it has actively worked with international partners, including the US, to address security threats.

“These remarks are misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism,” the statement added.

The government further argued that Gabbard’s comments lacked specific evidence and unfairly portrayed an entire nation.

“Gabbard’s comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations. They paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush,” the statement said.

Bangladesh Stresses Constructive Dialogue

The interim government called for responsible political discourse, urging global leaders to avoid reinforcing harmful stereotypes or stoking sectarian tensions.

“Political leaders should base their statements, especially on sensitive issues, on actual knowledge and take care not to reinforce harmful stereotypes, to fan fears, and potentially even stoke sectarian tensions,” the government emphasized.

Bangladesh reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with international partners on counterterrorism efforts, stating that discussions on such matters should be rooted in facts and mutual respect for sovereignty and security.

Gabbard’s Visit to India and Her Remarks

Tulsi Gabbard is currently in India attending a security and intelligence conclave. She is also scheduled to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, where she will deliver an address on Tuesday. She is the first senior official from the Trump administration to visit India.

During her interview with NDTV, Gabbard stated, “The long-time unfortunate persecution and killing and abuse of religious minorities – Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Catholics, and others – has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration.”

She further indicated that discussions between the US and Bangladesh regarding Islamist terrorism were still in the early stages.

“Talks are just beginning between Trump’s new cabinet and the Bangladesh government, and the threat of Islamist terrorists is a central area of focus for the US,” she said.

Her comments come at a time when India has also voiced concerns over the interim Bangladeshi government’s inability to protect religious minorities and the perceived rise of extremist elements in the country.

Must Read: Princess of Wales Joins Irish Guard for St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Filed under

Bangladesh Tulsi Gabbard

newsx

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan Struggles To 135/9, New Zealand Eyes 136 For Series Victory!
newsx

IPL 2025: Not Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli Reveals The One Pace Bowler...
Lady Gaga took a stand ag

‘Too Old’, Lady Gaga Condemns Ageism In Music Industry During iHeartRadio Awards Speech
newsx

Nagpur Violence Erupts Over Aurangzeb Tomb Row – What Happened? Police Action, Arrests & Minister’s...
newsx

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: NZ’s Bowlers Shine, Restrict Pakistan to...
A violent clash broke out

Nagpur Under Curfew: What Exactly Happened? A Timeline Of Events
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan Struggles To 135/9, New Zealand Eyes 136 For Series Victory!

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Pakistan Struggles To 135/9, New Zealand Eyes 136 For Series Victory!

IPL 2025: Not Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli Reveals The One Pace Bowler He Fears The Most

IPL 2025: Not Mitchell Starc or Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli Reveals The One Pace Bowler...

‘Too Old’, Lady Gaga Condemns Ageism In Music Industry During iHeartRadio Awards Speech

‘Too Old’, Lady Gaga Condemns Ageism In Music Industry During iHeartRadio Awards Speech

Nagpur Violence Erupts Over Aurangzeb Tomb Row – What Happened? Police Action, Arrests & Minister’s Response

Nagpur Violence Erupts Over Aurangzeb Tomb Row – What Happened? Police Action, Arrests & Minister’s...

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: NZ’s Bowlers Shine, Restrict Pakistan to 135/9 in Rain-Halted Match

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: NZ’s Bowlers Shine, Restrict Pakistan to...

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips