Tuesday, May 13, 2025
  • Three Earthquakes In 3 Days In Pakistan: Seismologists Dismiss Nuclear Test Speculation

Three Earthquakes In 3 Days In Pakistan: Seismologists Dismiss Nuclear Test Speculation

Pakistan’s 4.6 magnitude earthquake sparked nuclear test rumours, but experts confirm it was natural seismic activity, with no signs of nuclear explosions.

Three Earthquakes In 3 Days In Pakistan: Seismologists Dismiss Nuclear Test Speculation


A 4.6 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Pakistan’s Punjab province on Monday afternoon, setting off a wave of speculation on social media about a possible nuclear test by the country. However, top seismologists and experts have dismissed these claims and confirmed that the tremor was a natural event.

According to Dr O P Mishra, Director of the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 1:26 PM IST near Pir Jongal, close to a known faultline called the Main Central Thrust. This area is naturally prone to seismic activity.

No Nuclear Activity, Say Scientists

Following the earthquake, several media outlets and online platforms began circulating unverified reports suggesting that Pakistan may have conducted a nuclear test. The rumours gained momentum as the region has seen increasing tension due to its ongoing armed conflict with India.

Dr Mishra clarified that the earthquake had no signs of being caused by a nuclear explosion. He explained that natural earthquakes and nuclear explosions have very different signatures when recorded on seismographs.

“A nuclear explosion shows a unique tertiary wave due to surface reverberations. Natural earthquakes have two phases. Seismographs clearly detect the difference,” he told PTI.

Veteran seismologist A K Shukla supported this view, stating that nuclear tests leave a distinct pattern in seismic readings that was not observed in this case.

Three Quakes in Three Days

Monday’s quake was the third to hit Pakistan in the past three days. On May 10, Pakistan experienced two earthquakes—one with a magnitude of 4.7 in the morning and another of 4.0 magnitude later the same day. These back-to-back tremors added to public concern and fed rumours about “unusual activity” in the country.

But geologists say the cause is entirely natural. The region is located near active tectonic zones and faultlines that frequently trigger mild to moderate seismic events.

Despite the buzz online, seismological evidence confirms that the recent earthquakes in Pakistan are natural and not related to any nuclear activity. Experts urge the public not to believe or spread misinformation without scientific proof.

Filed under

4.6 magnitude earthquake Pakistan NCS on Pakistan earthquake Pakistan earthquake 2025 Pakistan nuclear test rumours

newsx

