China to attain carbon neutrality by 2060, It has set its sights on some of the Tibetan Plateau's wildest reaches, where it intends to construct a hydroelectric facility capable of producing thrice times the power of the Three Gorges Dam.

China’s state-run media revealed plans for a 60-gigawatt mega-dam on the YarlungTsangpo River (known as the Brahmaputra in India) in the Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) in November of last year. It is said to be bigger than the Three Gorges Dam. The Brahmaputra is one of the major river on this globe. The Tibetan Plateau’s immense size can be difficult to explain. Its mountain heights rise hundreds of metres into the sky, while the canyons below are so profound that only a few humans have ever been capable of reaching there.

Glaciologists referred to ice sheets that covered the plateau as the Third Pole, after Antarctica and the Arctic because these ice sheets have become so vast. This region, after the north and south poles, is the largest global freshwater reservoir.

The Tibetan Plateau is a key source of water for several of Asia’s major rivers. As a result, it’s among the world’s most important ecosystems. The Plateau’s glaciers have played a vital role in supporting life in the region for generations. As an outcome, this section of the stream may prove to be an ideal location for a hydroelectric power facility. The location is located approximately 18 miles (30 kilometres) from the Indian border.

Last year as the Covid19 surge swept throughout the world, the Chinese government passed a statement that it would utilise the hydropower potential of the Yarlung Tsangpo’s lower sections. The statement was made as part of China’s 14th five-year plan, which is a set of rules outlining the country’s economic and social top priorities.