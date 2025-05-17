Three Iranian Men Charged With Spying in UK Counterterrorism Probe

British police have charged three Iranian men with espionage-related offences following a counterterrorism probe, accusing them of working on behalf of Iran’s intelligence service.

British police have charged three Iranian men with espionage-related offences following a counterterrorism investigation, accusing them of working on behalf of Iran’s intelligence service, the Associated Press reported on Saturday, quoting the Metropolitan Police.

According to the report, the men — Mostafa Sepahvand, 39; Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44; and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55 — are all London residents. They were charged with “engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service” between August 14, 2024, and February 16, 2025.

Police said the men had been in custody since their arrest on May 3 and were due to appear in court later on Saturday, as reported by AP.

One of the accused, Sepahvand, faces an additional charge of conducting surveillance, reconnaissance, and open-source research with the intent to commit serious violence against an individual in the United Kingdom. The other two are accused of similar surveillance and reconnaissance activities, though with the intention that the violence would be carried out by others.

Authorities have not named the intended target of the alleged plot.

“These are extremely serious charges,” Commander Dominic Murphy of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, told AP, emphasising the gravity of the allegations.

A fourth man arrested during the investigation has been released without charge.