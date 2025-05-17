Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Three Iranian Men Charged With Spying in UK Counterterrorism Probe

Three Iranian Men Charged With Spying in UK Counterterrorism Probe

British police have charged three Iranian men with espionage-related offences following a counterterrorism probe, accusing them of working on behalf of Iran’s intelligence service.

Three Iranian Men Charged With Spying in UK Counterterrorism Probe

British police have charged three Iranian men with espionage-related offences following a counterterrorism probe, accusing them of working on behalf of Iran’s intelligence service.


British police have charged three Iranian men with espionage-related offences following a counterterrorism investigation, accusing them of working on behalf of Iran’s intelligence service, the Associated Press reported on Saturday, quoting the Metropolitan Police.

According to the report, the men — Mostafa Sepahvand, 39; Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44; and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55 — are all London residents. They were charged with “engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service” between August 14, 2024, and February 16, 2025.

Police said the men had been in custody since their arrest on May 3 and were due to appear in court later on Saturday, as reported by AP.

One of the accused, Sepahvand, faces an additional charge of conducting surveillance, reconnaissance, and open-source research with the intent to commit serious violence against an individual in the United Kingdom. The other two are accused of similar surveillance and reconnaissance activities, though with the intention that the violence would be carried out by others.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Authorities have not named the intended target of the alleged plot.

“These are extremely serious charges,” Commander Dominic Murphy of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, told AP, emphasising the gravity of the allegations.

A fourth man arrested during the investigation has been released without charge.

Filed under

British police Iranian intelligence service UK counterterrorism probe

Journalist Joakim Medin,

Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Freed from Turkish Custody After Conviction for Insulting Erdogan
newsx

Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025
Arab leaders called for a

Arab Leaders Condemn Israel’s Gaza Offensive in Stronger Terms at Baghdad Summit
newsx

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table And Playoff Race Would Be Affected
Russian negotiators repor

Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report
newsx

Rajat Patidar Reveals Why He Was Upset With RCB: ‘Being honest, I didn’t…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Freed from Turkish Custody After Conviction for Insulting Erdogan

Swedish Journalist Joakim Medin Freed from Turkish Custody After Conviction for Insulting Erdogan

Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025

Faf du Plessis Rejoins Delhi Capitals, Set To Play Out Remainder Of IPL 2025

Arab Leaders Condemn Israel’s Gaza Offensive in Stronger Terms at Baghdad Summit

Arab Leaders Condemn Israel’s Gaza Offensive in Stronger Terms at Baghdad Summit

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table And Playoff Race Would Be Affected

RCB vs KKR Rainout Impact: How Points Table And Playoff Race Would Be Affected

Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report

Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom