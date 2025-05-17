Three Iranian Nationals in London Charged Under National Security Act For Spying

Three Iranian nationals living in London have been charged under the National Security Act for allegedly assisting a foreign intelligence service, the Metropolitan Police confirmed Friday. The charges come after a detailed investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Three Iranian nationals residing in London have been formally charged under the National Security Act for allegedly engaging in activities likely to assist a foreign intelligence service, the Metropolitan Police announced on Friday.

The charges follow an extensive investigation led by counter-terrorism officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Details of the Accused and Charges

The three men charged are Mostafa Sepahvand, 39, of St John’s Wood; Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44, of Kensal Rise; and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55, of Ealing. They remain in custody ahead of their scheduled appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The men were initially arrested and detained on May 3 under Section 27 of the National Security Act 2023. All three face charges related to engaging in conduct likely to assist the Iranian foreign intelligence service during the period from August 14, 2024, to February 16, 2025.

In addition to these charges:

Mostafa Sepahvand has been charged with carrying out surveillance, reconnaissance, and open-source research, allegedly with the intent to commit serious violent acts against a person within the UK.

Farhad Javadi Manesh and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori have also been charged with surveillance and reconnaissance, with the purported intention that such acts of serious violence would be carried out by others.

Police Statement and Investigation Update

Commander Dominic Murphy, leading the investigation for the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, emphasised the gravity of the case. He stated, “These are extremely serious charges under the National Security Act, which have come about following what has been a very complex and fast-moving investigation.”

Murphy added that since the arrests two weeks ago, detectives have been working tirelessly in collaboration with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to bring the case to this stage. He also noted ongoing support for those directly affected by the investigation, “We have been in contact with the individuals directly affected and we continue to provide them with support.”

In a call for public restraint, Commander Murphy urged, “Now that these men have been charged I would urge people not to speculate about this case, so that the criminal justice process can run its course.”

