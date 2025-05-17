Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Three Iranian Nationals in London Charged Under National Security Act For Spying

Three Iranian Nationals in London Charged Under National Security Act For Spying

Three Iranian nationals living in London have been charged under the National Security Act for allegedly assisting a foreign intelligence service, the Metropolitan Police confirmed Friday. The charges come after a detailed investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Three Iranian Nationals in London Charged Under National Security Act For Spying

Three Iranian nationals in London charged under National Security Act for aiding foreign intelligence, says Metropolitan Police.


Three Iranian nationals residing in London have been formally charged under the National Security Act for allegedly engaging in activities likely to assist a foreign intelligence service, the Metropolitan Police announced on Friday.

The charges follow an extensive investigation led by counter-terrorism officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

Details of the Accused and Charges

The three men charged are Mostafa Sepahvand, 39, of St John’s Wood; Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44, of Kensal Rise; and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55, of Ealing. They remain in custody ahead of their scheduled appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The men were initially arrested and detained on May 3 under Section 27 of the National Security Act 2023. All three face charges related to engaging in conduct likely to assist the Iranian foreign intelligence service during the period from August 14, 2024, to February 16, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In addition to these charges:

  • Mostafa Sepahvand has been charged with carrying out surveillance, reconnaissance, and open-source research, allegedly with the intent to commit serious violent acts against a person within the UK.
  • Farhad Javadi Manesh and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori have also been charged with surveillance and reconnaissance, with the purported intention that such acts of serious violence would be carried out by others.

Police Statement and Investigation Update

Commander Dominic Murphy, leading the investigation for the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, emphasised the gravity of the case. He stated, “These are extremely serious charges under the National Security Act, which have come about following what has been a very complex and fast-moving investigation.”

Murphy added that since the arrests two weeks ago, detectives have been working tirelessly in collaboration with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to bring the case to this stage. He also noted ongoing support for those directly affected by the investigation, “We have been in contact with the individuals directly affected and we continue to provide them with support.”

In a call for public restraint, Commander Murphy urged, “Now that these men have been charged I would urge people not to speculate about this case, so that the criminal justice process can run its course.”

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks In Istanbul Yield Prisoner Swap But No Ceasefire Agreement

Filed under

iran spying Iranian nationals london National Security Act

The Baloch liberation mov

The Baloch Liberation Movement: A Historical Context
Three Iranian nationals i

Three Iranian Nationals in London Charged Under National Security Act For Spying
newsx

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For...
newsx

Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Future In Focus: 4-5 Hour Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And BCCI Chief,...
newsx

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha On June 5: Another Historic Chapter To Unveil
Moody’s downgrades U.S.

Why Has Moody’s Downgraded The US Credit Rating From ‘Aaa’ To ‘Aa1’?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Baloch Liberation Movement: A Historical Context

The Baloch Liberation Movement: A Historical Context

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For...

Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Future In Focus: 4-5 Hour Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And BCCI Chief, Report Says

Shubman Gill’s Captaincy Future In Focus: 4-5 Hour Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And BCCI Chief,...

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha On June 5: Another Historic Chapter To Unveil

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha On June 5: Another Historic Chapter To Unveil

Why Has Moody’s Downgraded The US Credit Rating From ‘Aaa’ To ‘Aa1’?

Why Has Moody’s Downgraded The US Credit Rating From ‘Aaa’ To ‘Aa1’?

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For India’

Tom Cruise Wishes To Make A Bollywood Film, Says ‘I Feel So Much Love For

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes Red Carpet (Again!)

At Cannes 2025: Who Is Nancy Tyagi? The Fashion Creator Who Just Owned The Cannes

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Katrina Kaif Posts Adorable Birthday Pic With Vicky Kaushal: “Won Over From Day One”

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Amir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Changes Display Image To National Flag

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs Sex-Trafficking Trial

Pregnant Ventura Cassie Breaks Down as She Finishes Four Days of Emotional Testimony in Sean

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom