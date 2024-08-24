Three Killed In Germany Knife Attack; Islamic State Claims Responsibility

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Saturday for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, which resulted in three deaths and eight injuries, according to its Amaq news site. The group stated that the attacker, described as a “soldier of the Islamic State,” targeted Christians to “avenge Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”

In response, police began raiding an asylum seekers’ residence in central Solingen, utilizing special forces, as reported by German news agency DPA.

A police spokesperson said, “We have received tips and therefore we are currently conducting police activities.”

Special police units joined the search for the assailant, who attacked festival-goers in Solingen, targeting their throats. The victims included two men, aged 67 and 56, and a 56-year-old woman, with at least eight others injured, four seriously.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of knowing about the attack and failing to report it, though he was not identified as the attacker.

Markus Caspers from the counterterrorism section of the public prosecutor’s office stated, “So far we have not been able to identify a motive, but looking at the overall circumstances, we cannot rule out” the possibility of terrorism, though he did not provide further details.

Police have not yet identified the perpetrator but are conducting extensive searches and investigations throughout North Rhine-Westphalia. Thorsten Fleiss from the German police noted that compiling evidence and witness testimony is proving challenging. Although several knives were found, it is unclear if any were used in the attack.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant while well-wishers leave flowers at the scene. An online portal has been set up for witnesses to upload relevant footage and information.

Churches in Solingen are providing spaces for prayer and emergency pastoral care.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser visited Solingen on Saturday evening, pledging government support to the city and its people. She emphasized, “We will not allow that such an awful attack divides our society,” alongside German State Minister for Internal Affairs Herbert Reul and Minister-President of North Rhine-Westphalia Hendrik Wüst.

Wüst described the attack as “an act of terror against the security and freedom of this country,” but Faeser has not yet classified it as a “terror attack.”

Reul announced that the planned visit of the interior minister to the crime scene was postponed due to ongoing police operations. He urged the public to “give time to the police” for their investigations and mentioned increased police presence at large events due to the unidentified perpetrator.

The attack occurred on Friday night around 9:30 p.m. in the central square, Fronhof, during the “Festival of Diversity” marking Solingen’s 650th anniversary. The festival, featuring live music and performances, was canceled following the attack.

Mayor Tim Kurzbach expressed deep sorrow, stating, “Last night our hearts were torn apart. We in Solingen are full of horror and grief. What happened yesterday in our city has hardly let any of us sleep.”

Caspers revealed that the 15-year-old was arrested after witnesses reported a conversation between him and an unknown individual, discussing plans that matched the attack’s events.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for the perpetrator to be swiftly apprehended and punished, saying, “The attack in Solingen is a terrible event that has shocked me greatly. An attacker has brutally killed several people. I have just spoken to Solingen’s mayor, Tim Kurzbach. We mourn the victims and stand by their families.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also extended his condolences, stating, “The heinous act in Solingen shocks me and our country. We mourn those killed and worry about those injured and I wish them strength and a speedy recovery from all my heart. The perpetrator needs to be brought to justice. Let’s stand together — against hatred and violence.”

There are rising concerns about knife violence in Germany. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser has proposed stricter weapon laws, limiting permissible knife blade lengths to 6 centimeters (about 2.4 inches), down from the current 12 centimeters (4.7 inches).

