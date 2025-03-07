Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Three U.S. Army Soldiers Arrested For Selling Sensitive Military Information To China

Two active-duty U.S. Army soldiers and one former soldier have been arrested in Oregon for allegedly transmitting sensitive military information to individuals in China, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.



Three U.S. Army soldiers have been arrested in Oregon for allegedly transmitting sensitive military information to individuals in China.


Two active-duty U.S. Army soldiers and one former soldier were arrested in Oregon on Thursday for allegedly collecting and transmitting sensitive military information to individuals in China, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

Accused Identified

The three accused have been identified as Jian Zhao and Li Tian, both stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and Ruoyo Duan, a former soldier. They are facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery and theft of government property. Zhao faces additional charges of conspiring to obtain and transmit national defense information to unauthorized individuals.

Attorney General Pam Bondi condemned the actions of the accused, stating, “The defendants arrested today are accused of betraying our country, actively working to weaken America’s defense capabilities and empowering our adversaries in China. They will face swift, severe, and comprehensive justice.”

U.S. Army Soldiers Conspired For Three Years

According to the DOJ, Duan and Tian conspired between November 28, 2021, and December 19, 2024, to surreptitiously gather sensitive military information related to the U.S. Army’s operational capabilities. The information reportedly included technical manuals and data on military weapon systems, particularly Bradley and Stryker fighting vehicles.

Tian, an active-duty Army officer, allegedly collected this information for Duan in exchange for monetary compensation.

Zhao, a supply sergeant, is accused of conspiring from July 2024 onward to obtain and transmit national defense information to individuals in China. The DOJ claims Zhao negotiated the sale of several classified hard drives marked ‘SECRET’ and ‘TOP SECRET’ and agreed to send the hard drives to China.

U.S. Army Soldiers Recieved Money

Additionally, Zhao is accused of attempting to sell a U.S. government computer along with sensitive military documents. These documents reportedly contained information on the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) and military readiness in the event of a conflict with China. Zhao allegedly received around $5,000 for the illicit transactions.

“Zhao is alleged to have violated his duties as a U.S. Army Soldier and public official to protect sensitive military information in exchange for money,” the DOJ stated.

FBI Director Kash Patel emphasized the gravity of the accusations, saying, “The men will face American justice after stealing America’s defense intelligence capabilities and empowering adversaries like China in betrayal of our country.”

The DOJ reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding national security and ensuring that those who compromise sensitive information face the full force of the law.

