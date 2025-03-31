Home
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
  Three US Soldiers Found Dead After Vehicle Submerges in Lithuanian Bog, Search For Fourth Continues

Three US Soldiers Found Dead After Vehicle Submerges in Lithuanian Bog, Search For Fourth Continues

A six-day multinational search-and-recovery operation, involving U.S., Lithuanian, and Polish armed forces, located the vehicle submerged in approximately 15 feet (4.5 meters) of water.

Three US Soldiers Found Dead After Vehicle Submerges in Lithuanian Bog, Search For Fourth Continues


The bodies of three out of four missing U.S. Army soldiers have been recovered after their armored recovery vehicle was submerged in a peat bog during a training exercise in Lithuania, U.S. Army officials announced on Monday. The search for the fourth soldier remains ongoing.

The soldiers, assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart, Georgia, were conducting a maintenance training operation at the General Silvestras Å½ukauskas Training Area in PabradÄ— when their M88 Hercules recovery vehicle went missing in the early hours of March 25.

Extensive Recovery Efforts

A six-day multinational search-and-recovery operation, involving U.S., Lithuanian, and Polish armed forces, located the vehicle submerged in approximately 15 feet (4.5 meters) of water. Lithuanian military personnel and U.S. Navy divers worked under difficult conditions with near-zero visibility to attach cables and retrieve the 70-ton vehicle, which was successfully pulled ashore early Monday morning.

“The soldiers we have lost in this tragedy were not just soldiersâ€”they were a part of our family,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. “Our hearts are heavy with sorrow, and we stand in grief with the families and loved ones of these extraordinary ‘Dogface Soldiers.’ But the search isn’t finished until everyone is home.”

Lithuanian authorities provided significant resources, including helicopters, drones, fixed-wing aircraft, and specialized rescue teams, along with heavy construction equipment such as excavators and pumps to drain the bog. Poland also mobilized engineers and combat recovery specialists.

“There was an entire country bent towards these efforts,” said Maj. Nicholas Chopp, spokesman for U.S. Army Europe and Africa. “From top government officials to soldiers on the ground, Lithuania has shown remarkable commitment.

The Lithuanian government has not requested reimbursement for its efforts, emphasizing its commitment to the U.S. as a NATO ally.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by both U.S. and Lithuanian military authorities. U.S. Navy divers continue searching the area for the fourth missing soldier using radar and underwater scanning equipment.

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda expressed condolences, stating, “Lithuania mourns together with the American nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the fallen soldiers.”

A memorial mass was held in Vilnius on March 30 in honor of the missing soldiers and those participating in the recovery efforts.

Col. Martin O’Donnell, spokesman for NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, underscored the alliance’s unity, saying, “Allies helping allies is what an alliance is all about. Lithuania has exemplified this spirit, ensuring that no soldier is left behind.”

The identities of the deceased soldiers have not yet been released, pending family notifications.

ALSO READ:  Japan Faces Looming 'Megaquake': Up to 3 Lakh Deaths Feared, $2 Trillion in Damages Expected 

 

