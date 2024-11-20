Throwback To The “Battle of the Billionaires’, When Trump Shaves Linda McMahons’s Husbands’s Head

Linda McMahon, a longtime political ally and former professional wrestling executive, has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to head the U.S. Department of Education. In 1980s, Linda McMahon and her husband, Vince McMahon, established Titan Sports, which later became World Wrestling Entertainment. WWE evolved from a local wrestling organization to a worldwide sports entertainment […]

Linda McMahon, a longtime political ally and former professional wrestling executive, has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to head the U.S. Department of Education.

In 1980s, Linda McMahon and her husband, Vince McMahon, established Titan Sports, which later became World Wrestling Entertainment. WWE evolved from a local wrestling organization to a worldwide sports entertainment conglomerate under McMahon’s presidency and later as CEO. Under McMahon’s leadership, the business became publicly traded and grew to become a multibillion-dollar powerhouse and one of the most well-known names in the entertainment industry.

Why Did Trump Shave Linda’s Husband’s Head?

McMahon’s relationship with Donald Trump also goes back to the 1980s, when Trump used his Trump Plaza in Atlantic City to host two significant WWE events, WrestleMania IV and V. To look back, one of the most memorable moments in professional wrestling history was created at this moment.

Here’s what happened! During the “Battle of the Billionaires,” there was an angle feud between Trump and Linda’s husband, Vince McMahon. It took place at WrestleMania 23 in 2007. The rivalry kicked off in January 2007 when Trump, embracing his showman persona, threw thousands of dollars into the crowd during an episode of WWE Raw. The storyline intensified leading up to WrestleMania 23, where each billionaire chose a wrestler to represent them in the ring. Trump picked Bobby Lashley, while McMahon chose Umaga. The wager was straightforward: the loser would have their head shaved in front of the live audience. Trump shaved McMahon’s husband’s head after his preferred wrestler, Bobby Lashley, defeated McMahon’s agent, Umaga. All this fun moment got great TRP; even Trump was admitted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Watch:

This is how Trump, the billionaire’s celebrity status in the entertainment industry, reached great heights. Eventually Trump became a known face that helped pave the way for his eventual ascent to politics, becoming the President of the US, and is now re-elected as the President for the second time. Trump has also had political relations with the WWE CEO; in 2017, she was appointed by Trump to lead the Small Business Administration (SBA), where she prioritized helping small businesses and fostering job development. She left a great impression during the time that she spent in the office until 2019. Trump referred to her as a “superstar” right before she resigned from the position.

Linda’s political career

She entered politics right after she left the company of WWE in 2009. However, she failed to secure victory for the U.S. Senate in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, despite spending millions of her own funds on both campaigns. Still, those setbacks did not deplete McMahon’s political aspirations. She contributed significantly to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and later co-chaired the 2020 campaign to re-elect Trump, making her a significant contributor to Republican candidates.

Now, McMahon’s next chapter brings her to a completely different sphere: education. Despite having no formal background in education policy, McMahon’s nomination to lead the Department of Education signals Trump’s ongoing commitment to reshaping U.S. education. In his statement, Trump praised McMahon as a “fierce advocate” for parents’ rights, emphasizing her commitment to expanding “school choice” nationwide.

“Linda McMahon will fight tirelessly to expand school choice to every state in America,” Trump said. Her stance falls in line with Trump’s broader education policy goals, which have included efforts at expanding charter schools, private school vouchers, and other forms of alternative education options, especially for low-income families. These policies have most often been met with mixed reactions, but McMahon’s appointment signals the administration’s continued push to reshape public education by promoting greater competition and choice.

McMahon’s impact on American politics goes beyond her role as an Education Secretary nominee. She serves as the head of the SBA. McMahon was a key supporter of Trump’s political agenda. She chaired the America First Action PAC, a pro-Trump super PAC, and played a prominent role in advancing the policies of the Trump administration. Her political work consists of helping in establishing the America First Policy Institute, a think tank designed to advocate for Trump’s policies and legacy.

Despite the controversies that had accompanied her previous political bids, McMahon has been an unapologetic supporter of Trump; she remains an ardent proponent for his vision. Her appointment as the Education Secretary serves not only as a career milestone but also as a testament that the McMahon family’s influence on the political stage continues unabated.

While the introduction of McMahon will probably enthuse Trump’s base, it has presented reservations for critics, especially due to her lack of experience in the education sector. Education experts and advocacy groups have raised alarm in this respect about the direction of U.S. education under her leadership, public school funding, and potential damage from further privatization efforts.

On the other hand, McMahon’s campaign supporters say that her leadership experience in a global corporation such as WWE, coupled with experience in politics and funding, make her adequately prepared to deal with the problems of reforming the U.S. education system. Additionally, her close relationship to Trump, who is committed to his election agenda, means that she will receive support from him in dealing with her challenges.

