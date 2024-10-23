Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Throwback When Xi Angrily Rebukes Tredeau Over ‘Leaks’ To Media About Canada-China Relations

Chinese president Xi Jin Ping angrily hit back on Justin Tredeau after Canadian officials leaked the details to the media.

Throwback When Xi Angrily Rebukes Tredeau Over ‘Leaks’ To Media About Canada-China Relations

Recalling the time when Chinese President expressed his displeasure to Justin Tredeau for breaching the diplomatic confidentiality of their talks when Canadian officials leaked the details to the media higlighting the frosty relationship shared by the two nations.

In a clip captured by the media pool during the G20 summit in Indonesia, a visibly frustrated Xi takes the Canadian prime minister aside and expresses that it was “not appropriate” for information from their previous conversation to be disclosed to the media, implying that Trudeau demonstrated a lack of “sincerity” in his approach.

” Everything that’s been discussed has been leaked to the paper, that’s not the appropriate” remarks Chinese President to Tredeau through a translator. ” And that’s not the way conversation was conducted ” said the Chinese President.

This awkward exchange came after the govt sources briefed that during a prior conversation on the sidelines of the summit, Trudeau had expressed “serious concerns” to Xi regarding China’s growing aggressive “interference activities.”

Trudeau’s Commitment to Dialogue

“In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue, and that is what we will continue to have,” Trudeau stated, interrupting Xi’s translator. “We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on.”

Tensions and Concerns

Gesturing with his hands, Xi responded that the two leaders must “create the conditions first.” The conversation concluded with a handshake, but Trudeau appeared chastened as they parted ways.

This uncomfortable exchange, along with their prior discussion, followed repeated warnings from Trudeau and other officials about China’s attempts to undermine Canadian democracy. In January, Canadian intelligence briefed parliamentarians on their belief that China interfered in the 2019 federal election. Recent media reports also alleged that Beijing financed a covert network of candidates. Furthermore, Canadian police charged a researcher from Quebec’s power company with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China.

Broader Topics of Discussion

Following their initial conversation, Trudeau’s team revealed that he and Xi also addressed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea, and the significance of the upcoming Cop15 biodiversity conference in December, where China and Canada will co-host nations to “protect nature and fight climate change,” according to sources.

Analysis of Xi’s Approach

Stephanie Carvin, an international relations professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, noted that Xi likely disapproved of how news of his meeting with Trudeau was leaked to Canadian media. As a result, he adopted a more confrontational stance to “save face” for future encounters with the Canadian prime minister.

“At the end of the day, Canada isn’t Europe or the United States, and Xi knows he can take a more aggressive stance publicly. Moreover, he can use Canada as an example to other states without much in the way of consequences,” she explained.

Diplomatic Snub

With tensions still high between the two nations, Trudeau was excluded from any formal meetings with Xi, representing a diplomatic snub. The Chinese leader made time to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Bali for over three and a half hours, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Engaging with China

After the tense interaction, Trudeau remarked that not every conversation with Chinese leadership would be “easy,” but emphasized that Canada must be able to “engage constructively and directly while at the same time be there to challenge on human rights and values that matter to Canadians.”

