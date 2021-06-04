As we mark 32nd anniversary of one of the most shocking yet significant events of the 20th century, NewsX presents a special broadcast with panelists joining from Taiwan, Tibet, South Mongolia and East Turkestan.

Chow Hang Tung, vice-chair of Hong Kong alliance, was arrested by Hong Kong police on Friday for violating Government’s ban on mass commemoration for the anniversary of Beijing’s noxious Tiananmen clampdown. Almost 7000 officers were in reserve to prevent any such gatherings after the government’s ban on annual candlelight vigil that has been serving as a day of pro-democracy people power in the city.

Victoria Park, where citizens usually gather each year to mark the anniversary, has been closed off by Police.

This time, Friday marks the 32nd anniversary of the historic Tiananmen Square Massacre and first arrest has taken place with the deportation of Chow Hang Tung (37), outside her office, on suspicion of promoting un-authorised assembly. A police source told AFP she had been detained on suspicion of publicising an unlawful assembly.

Hong Kong Alliance is the organisation that is highly associated in organising the annual vigil. A traditional gathering has been taking place in Hong Kong to symbolise the anniversary of Chinese troops merciless attack on peaceful democracy protest in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.