Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
Tibet: 5.7 Magnitude Earthquakes Strikes The Region, Says NCS

A powerful 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet in the early hours of Sunday, sending tremors across the region and prompting heightened vigilance from authorities. The quake is the latest in a series of tremors that have rocked the seismically active plateau in recent weeks.

Tibet was shaken by an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter Scale at 2:41 am (IST) on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremors were reportedly felt across the region, though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received. Authorities remain vigilant and are closely monitoring the situation.

The epicentre of the quake was located at latitude 29.02°N and longitude 87.48°E, at a depth of 10 kilometres, as stated by the NCS on its official handle on X.

More Tremors Reported in May and April in Tibet

The 5.7-magnitude quake was not an isolated incident. Just days earlier, on May 9, another earthquake, this time with a magnitude of 3.7, was recorded in Tibet.

In a post on X, the NCS confirmed, “EQ of M: 3.7, On: 08/05/2025 20:18:41 IST, Lat: 29.20 N, Long: 87.02 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet.”

Similar seismic activity was reported last month. On April 23, the region experienced two tremors within a span of one hour. The first, at 5:25 pm IST, registered a magnitude of 3.6. The second quake struck at 6:24 pm IST with a magnitude of 3.9.

As per the NCS, “EQ of M: 3.6, On: 23/04/2025 17:25:14 IST, Lat: 29.30 N, Long: 87.06 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet.”

“EQ of M: 3.9, On: 23/04/2025 18:24:28 IST, Lat: 28.96 N, Long: 87.23 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet.”

All the recorded quakes occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, a factor that significantly raises the risk of surface-level impact.

Why Shallow Earthquakes Are More Dangerous

Seismologists note that shallow earthquakes, such as the ones reported in Tibet, can be particularly hazardous. Due to their proximity to the Earth’s surface, these quakes release more energy into the ground, resulting in stronger shaking and a greater potential for damage and casualties.

The Tibetan Plateau lies on a major geological fault line, where the Indian tectonic plate is pushing against the Eurasian plate. This tectonic collision makes the region one of the most seismically active in the world. Earthquakes in this area are frequent and powerful enough to cause tectonic uplifts that may even alter the elevations of Himalayan peaks.

The seismic activity in this region is part of an ongoing geological process that continuously reshapes the landscape.

Filed under

National Centre for Seismology ncs TIBET Earthquake

