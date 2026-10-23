Tibet-China Earthquake: 11th Aftershock Reported After 7.0-Magnitude Quake Killed At Least 16 And Injured 32, Hundreds Of Homes Collapsed

At least 16 people have died and dozens have been injured after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck China’s Tibet region on Thursday evening. The tremor caused widespread damage, with at least 339 houses reported to have collapsed, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua. Rescue teams have been sent to the affected areas as authorities assess the destruction.

Tibet earthquake damages homes, disrupts railway services

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) located the epicentre 183 km east-northeast of Nagqu city in Tibet. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that railway authorities suspended train services through the quake-hit areas as a precaution.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on X, “The quake occurred at 20:03:43 IST at a depth of 173 km, with its epicentre at latitude 32.368 N and longitude 93.853 E, according to the NCS.”

The full extent of the damage in Tibet is still being assessed, and further details are awaited.

Previous deadly earthquakes in Tibet and China

The latest disaster follows other deadly earthquakes in the region. In January 2025, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Tibet’s Tingri County, killing at least 126 people and damaging homes across affected communities. The disaster triggered rescue and relief operations in the region.

China has also witnessed other catastrophic earthquakes. For instance, in December 2023, another earthquake occurred in Gansu province resulting in the death of at least 127 individuals. In 2008, an earthquake occurred in Sichuan province leading to loss of life of about 90,000 individuals.

The most recent earthquake in Tibet once again brings into question the level of damage caused by strong earthquakes, especially in places which require the aid teams to assess the situation on the ground.

Further relief work is ongoing while casualties and destruction figures will be provided soon.

(with inputs from ANI)

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