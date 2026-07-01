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Home > World News > What Is China’s New ‘Ethnic Unity’ Law? Why Tibetans Are Protesting Worldwide

What Is China’s New ‘Ethnic Unity’ Law? Why Tibetans Are Protesting Worldwide

Tibetan activists held global protests against China's new "Ethnic Unity" law, alleging it legally enforces the assimilation of Tibetans by threatening their language, culture and identity under the guise of promoting national unity.

China has imposed a new Ethnic Unity Law in Tibet (Image: ANI, representative photo)
China has imposed a new Ethnic Unity Law in Tibet (Image: ANI, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 16:24 IST

China’s new “Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress” officially came into force on July 1, triggering coordinated protests by Tibetan activists across the world, who say the legislation legally institutionalises the erasure of Tibet’s language, culture and identity. Demonstrations were organised by four major Tibetan NGOs as campaigners warned that the law marks a major escalation in Beijing’s control over the region. According to the protesters, the legislation could criminalise the preservation of Tibetan traditions by treating expressions of independent identity as threats to “national unity.” The law was passed by China’s National People’s Congress on March 12 and consists of a 62-article framework that Beijing says promotes harmony, but activists argue it enforces forced assimilation.

What China’s new ethnic unity law means for Tibet and why it has sparked concern

The new legislation formally takes effect from July 1 and, according to Tibetan activists, strengthens Beijing’s authority over ethnic minority regions by requiring closer integration into the state’s political and cultural framework. Protesters argue that behind its title lies a policy that systematically targets Tibet’s unique identity.

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Activists claim the law effectively makes speaking the Tibetan language, practising traditional customs or expressing a separate cultural identity legally vulnerable under the banner of protecting “national unity.” They believe the measure transforms years of political pressure into a permanent legal framework, raising alarm among human rights observers.

Why Tibet activists say the law threatens language, culture and identity

To protest the implementation of the law, representatives from four major Tibetan NGOs observed a Global Day of Action. Demonstrators described July 1 as a turning point for Tibet, saying the law accelerates what they believe is the forced assimilation of Tibetans.

Speaking to ANI, Tibetan Women’s Association activist Tenzin Yingsel urged immediate international action. “We demand that global leaders step up immediately to condemn the July 1 enforcement, publicly reject China’s ‘Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress’, and demand its immediate repeal, citing the warnings of UN human rights experts who state it violates international treaties China has signed,” Yingsel said.

Tibet campaigners urge global action as new law comes into force

Students for a Free Tibet Director Tenzin Passang said the legislation goes beyond previous government policies and makes them legally enforceable. “This is no longer just a harsh political campaign; it is a legally mandated shutdown of an entire civilisation. If global governments do not act right now, the Tibetan identity will be entirely wiped out in a single generation,” Passang told ANI.

According to the activists, the enforcement of the law represents a significant tightening of Beijing’s control over Tibet, particularly its linguistic, cultural and spiritual heritage. While China presents the legislation as a step towards ethnic harmony and national integration, Tibetan organisations argue it instead places their identity under unprecedented legal pressure and have called for global leaders to intervene before the policy takes deeper effect.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘We’ll Cut Off Those Hands’: Why Has Pakistan Threatened India Over Indus Waters Treaty?    

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What Is China’s New ‘Ethnic Unity’ Law? Why Tibetans Are Protesting Worldwide
Tags: China ethnic unity lawethnic unity lawtibet

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