Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

The Tibetan Youth Congress recently organized a cycle rally to raise awareness about the cultural genocide in Tibet and demand that the Chinese government put an end to it.

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

The Tibetan Youth Congress recently organized a cycle rally to raise awareness about the cultural situation in Tibet and demand that the Chinese government put an end to its practices. The rally started from Dehradun and passed through Chandigarh, with a total of 50 cyclists covering more than 400 kilometers and reaching Delhi on Monday.

Tibetan Youth Congress President Gonpo Dhundup stated, “The cycle rally began this campaign on September 24 and has continued until today (September 30). It’s our seventh day, and we have covered more than 400 km across four Indian states and two union territories.”

He added, “We have 54 participants. The major demand of this campaign is to ask the Chinese government to stop its harmful practices in Tibet. We want to highlight the Tibetan issue through this cycle rally.” Dhundup also called on the international community to stand in solidarity with Tibet.

He remarked, “Secondly, we want to urge the international community to speak in support of Tibet. The third objective of this campaign is to seek the support of the Indian government for the Tibetan people’s call for Tibet’s independence. We received tremendous support from the local Indian community, making it a successful campaign.”

MUST READ: President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

Earlier, on September 27, a representative of the European Union, during the 57th general session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), reiterated concerns about the ongoing dire human rights situation in Tibet. The EU highlighted issues such as obligatory boarding schooling, mass DNA sampling, and the closure of Tibetan schools, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration.

The EU representative stated that the human rights situation continues to deteriorate, with China conducting mandatory boarding schooling and DNA sampling, according to civil society organizations. The EU envoy also mentioned that it would monitor the preservation of fundamental freedoms, cultural heritage, and identity of Tibetans, urging China to ensure education in the Tibetan language at all levels. The closure of Tibetan schools was described as a concerning situation.

Additionally, the EU urged China to abide by its obligations under national law, including its own Constitution, and international law, to respect, protect, and fulfill the rule of law and human rights for all, including Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other persons belonging to national, ethnic, linguistic, religious, or other minority groups across China.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu’s Poll Rebound Following Hezbollah Attacks

Filed under

China Tibet relations Cycle rally Tibet Tibet protests Tibetan Youth Congress

