Tiger Woods Announces The Passing Of His Mother, Kultida Woods, At 81

Golf legend Tiger Woods announced the passing of his mother, Kultida Woods, on Tuesday. In an emotional social media post, Woods described her as “a force of nature” and expressed his deep sadness.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,” Woods wrote on Instagram, alongside a cherished photo of his mother. “My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable.”

A Pillar of Support and Love

Woods credited his mother for being his biggest fan and greatest supporter throughout his life and career. “Without her, none of my personal achievements would have been possible,” he shared. Woods emphasized how much Kultida meant to her family, particularly to her grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.

“She was quick with the needle and a laugh,” Woods reminisced. “She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren.”

The golf star extended gratitude for the support and prayers received during this challenging time. “Thank you all for your support, prayers, and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family,” Woods concluded. “Love you, Mom.”

As of now, no cause of death has been disclosed. The family has not provided additional details regarding the circumstances of Kultida Woods’ passing.

A Life Well Remembered

Kultida Woods was a significant influence in Tiger Woods’ life, standing by his side through his rise as one of the most successful and iconic athletes in the history of golf. Her unwavering support and influence played a crucial role in shaping the golfer’s legendary career.

