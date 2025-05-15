TikTok Faces Major Outage In The U.S.: Users Report Loading Issues, Missing Videos, And App Crashes — What’s Going On?

Over 30,000 TikTok users in the U.S. report app crashes and endless loading. No videos, no profiles, and no answers—TikTok remains silent on cause of outage.

TikTok users across the United States experienced a widespread outage on Thursday, with tens of thousands reporting that the app was not working properly. According to outage tracker DownDetector, more than 30,000 complaints were registered by 5 p.m. EDT, primarily from users unable to load content or access their profiles.

Many users said the TikTok app was stuck on a never-ending loading screen or crashing upon opening, sparking concerns that their accounts had been banned or deleted.

While the company has yet to issue an official response, potential causes for the TikTok outage include scheduled maintenance or updates to the platform. Cybersecurity experts suggest that while no attack has been confirmed, such outages can also occasionally stem from technical vulnerabilities or server-side disruptions.

User Frustration Grows

The sudden disruption led to a flood of reactions from confused and frustrated TikTok users on social media. One user wrote, “I really thought my account got banned. So glad I’m not the only one having problems. Kinda annoyed though, just woke up and it’s my routine to scroll for a bit.”

Another user shared their experience, stating, “TikTok is down. No videos will load, just a never-ending loading screen.”

Others expressed a more dramatic reaction. A user wrote, “Two minutes without TikTok. The world has stopped spinning. I tried to scroll and was met with a blank void—no dances, no thirst traps, not even a single kitty on a skateboard.”

Another added, “Y’all I’m still getting notifications from my videos but can’t see my profile or my videos.”

No Official Word from TikTok Yet

Despite the widespread reports and mounting concerns online, TikTok has not yet responded publicly about the cause of the outage or provided any expected time for resolution.

Until then, users are left in the dark—refreshing the app, checking their notifications, and waiting for a fix.

