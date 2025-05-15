Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • TikTok Faces Major Outage In The U.S.: Users Report Loading Issues, Missing Videos, And App Crashes — What’s Going On?

TikTok Faces Major Outage In The U.S.: Users Report Loading Issues, Missing Videos, And App Crashes — What’s Going On?

Over 30,000 TikTok users in the U.S. report app crashes and endless loading. No videos, no profiles, and no answers—TikTok remains silent on cause of outage.

TikTok Faces Major Outage In The U.S.: Users Report Loading Issues, Missing Videos, And App Crashes — What’s Going On?


TikTok users across the United States experienced a widespread outage on Thursday, with tens of thousands reporting that the app was not working properly. According to outage tracker DownDetector, more than 30,000 complaints were registered by 5 p.m. EDT, primarily from users unable to load content or access their profiles.

Many users said the TikTok app was stuck on a never-ending loading screen or crashing upon opening, sparking concerns that their accounts had been banned or deleted.

While the company has yet to issue an official response, potential causes for the TikTok outage include scheduled maintenance or updates to the platform. Cybersecurity experts suggest that while no attack has been confirmed, such outages can also occasionally stem from technical vulnerabilities or server-side disruptions.

User Frustration Grows

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The sudden disruption led to a flood of reactions from confused and frustrated TikTok users on social media. One user wrote, “I really thought my account got banned. So glad I’m not the only one having problems. Kinda annoyed though, just woke up and it’s my routine to scroll for a bit.”

Another user shared their experience, stating, “TikTok is down. No videos will load, just a never-ending loading screen.”

Others expressed a more dramatic reaction. A user wrote, “Two minutes without TikTok. The world has stopped spinning. I tried to scroll and was met with a blank void—no dances, no thirst traps, not even a single kitty on a skateboard.”

Another added, “Y’all I’m still getting notifications from my videos but can’t see my profile or my videos.”

No Official Word from TikTok Yet

Despite the widespread reports and mounting concerns online, TikTok has not yet responded publicly about the cause of the outage or provided any expected time for resolution.

Until then, users are left in the dark—refreshing the app, checking their notifications, and waiting for a fix.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Becomes Grandfather Again As Tiffany Trump Welcomes First Child

Filed under

TikTok app crash TikTok not working TikTok outage today

newsx

Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League Title With Comeback Victory Over Al-Raed
newsx

BJP Shares 2007 T20 Win Clip To Mock Pakistan, Links Victory To Operation Sindoor
Coco Gauff may have clinc

Watch: Coco Gauff Serves To Nobody In Funny On-Court Moment At Italian Open
newsx

TikTok Faces Major Outage In The U.S.: Users Report Loading Issues, Missing Videos, And App...
A mild earthquake of magn

Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Epicentre At 120 Km Depth
Cristiano Ronaldo continu

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes 2025 List Of Highest-Paid Athletes, No Female Athlete In Top 50
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League Title With Comeback Victory Over Al-Raed

Al-Ittihad Win Saudi Pro League Title With Comeback Victory Over Al-Raed

BJP Shares 2007 T20 Win Clip To Mock Pakistan, Links Victory To Operation Sindoor

BJP Shares 2007 T20 Win Clip To Mock Pakistan, Links Victory To Operation Sindoor

Watch: Coco Gauff Serves To Nobody In Funny On-Court Moment At Italian Open

Watch: Coco Gauff Serves To Nobody In Funny On-Court Moment At Italian Open

Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Epicentre At 120 Km Depth

Magnitude 4 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Epicentre At 120 Km Depth

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes 2025 List Of Highest-Paid Athletes, No Female Athlete In Top 50

Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes 2025 List Of Highest-Paid Athletes, No Female Athlete In Top 50

Entertainment

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years Ago- Details Inside!

Chris Brown Arrested At A Hotel In Manchester Over An Alleged Bottle Attack Two Years

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Who Is Raj Nidimoru’s Ex-Wife? Shhyamali De Upset With Filmmaker’s Affair Rumours With Samantha Prabhu

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom